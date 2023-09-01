The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's financial problems are getting worse, with unpaid taxes and debts piling up.

Kroy is trying to protect himself by filing for divorce and requesting full custody, child support, and alimony.

Kim's irresponsible spending and alleged gambling issues make her look like an unstable parent, and she needs to change her ways before losing her kids.

Unfortunately for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann, Jesus was unable to save their marriage. The couple recently refiled for divorce, and things have gone back to being nasty really quick for the estranged couple. Now, with more news of Kim’s financial woes, it’s beginning to look like Kroy might escape this marriage unscathed.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Bankruptcy for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Image via Bravo

When the couple’s divorce was first announced, Kim and Kroy were in some serious financial debt. In fact, their debts seem to continually build. First, they were unable to pay off the $300,000 they received to purchase their home. It has also been reported that the couple owes $1 million dollars in unpaid taxes. Kroy was also hit with a $100,000 bill from a casino in the Bahamas, which is more than likely Kim’s fault, as he mentioned that she has a serious gambling problem. Kroy made some strides in the past few months, as they were able to sell enough items to cover two mortgage payments, but now things are back to square one. According to a source at Reality Blurb,

“He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but she refused, stating the purses were ‘hers,’ and she was not going to sell them. Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high-end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills.”

With these financial issues piling one on top to the other, the couple is likely going to have to file for bankruptcy.

RELATED: 'RHOA's' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Leave It to Jesus to Save Their Marriage

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Reconciliation Attempt Failed

Image via Bravo

For a while, it seemed like the couple was on the mend. They began attending church together as a family, as well as spending time out and about with each other. They shared that they would be using their faith to mend their marriage, and intended to do so without counseling. Obviously, this worked out well, as Kroy re-filed for divorce late last month. It appears he is done with supporting Kim’s high-spending lifestyle, which is good, as both Kim and her daughter Brielle are in more trouble with another credit card company. According to Us Weekly,

“Kim is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card. The card had a limit of $115,000. The documents show that the reality TV star’s last payment came in September 2022 in the amount of $4,179. The card has since been restricted and cannot be used. Meanwhile, Brielle is being sued by American Express National Bank for allegedly failing to pay off a $12,870.25 balance on an AmEx card, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly”

Kim’s financial irresponsibility may work in Kroy’s favor. When he filed this most recent petition for divorce, he also requested full custody of their four children together, plus child support and alimony. And it’s possible that he could get all three. Kim’s notoriety as a reality star, combined with her alleged gambling issues and spending habits certainly make Kroy look like a more stable parent. Any judge looking at this case would consider Kroy’s request as valid.

Kim needs to get her act together, stop spending money on frivolous things like concert tickets, and get her life back on track before she loses her kids with Kroy.