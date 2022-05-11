Back in 2005, Krypto the Superdog, a cartoon about Superman’s dog saving the day with other superhero pets, premiered on Cartoon Network. Now, it has been announced that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be releasing the complete series on DVD on August 2.
Krypto first appeared in the comics in 1955 and was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, a dog with all the incredible powers of Superman. The series was developed by producers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, who had previously worked together on Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series. The series followed Krypto, who is adopted by a young boy after Superman is too busy saving the world to properly take care of Krypto. Throughout the series' two-season run, Krypto often teams up with other pet superheroes Streaky and Ace the Bat-hound to fight the pets of some of DC’s most iconic villains.
The voice cast of Krypto the Superdog includes Sam Vincent as Krypto, Brian Drummond as Streaky, Scott McNeil as Ace the Bat-Hound, as well as Alberto Ghisi, Tabita St. Germain, Terry Klassen, Ellen Kennedy, Michael Dobson, and more.
Scott Jeralds and Burnett served on the series as supervising producers with Linda Steiner and Dini serving as producers and Sander Schwartz as an executive producer. Burnett and Dini were also the story editors on Krypto the Superdog, with Jeralds directing all 39 episodes of the series.
The box art for Krypto the Superdog features Krypto front and center with his fellow superhero pets, Streaky and Ace by his side. Krypto the Superdog will be available on DVD starting August 2. Check out the DVD artwork below, as well as what episodes will be available on each disc of the five-disc set.
DISC 1
Ep- 01 Krypto's Scripto: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Ep- 02 Super-Flea / A Bug's Strife
Ep- 03 Meet the Dog Stars / The Streaky Story
Ep- 04 Diaper Madness / Feline Fatale
Ep- 05 Dog-Gone Kevin / The Dark Hound Strikes!
Ep- 06 My Pet Boy / Dem Bones
Ep- 07 Bathound for a Day / Dog Bot
Ep- 08 Old Dog, New Tricks / Talk to the Animals
DISC 2
Ep- 09 My Uncle, the Superhero / Top Dog
Ep- 10 Puss in Space Boots / Teen Tiny Trouble
Ep- 11 Dogbot To The Rescue / Bad Bailey
Ep- 12 Bathound's Bad Luck / Circus of the Dog Stars
Ep- 13 The Living End / The Dog Days of Winter
Ep- 14 Bad Hair Day / The Cat and the Bat
Ep- 15 Melanie's Monkey / Funny Business
Ep- 16 Now You See Him. . . / Bones of Contention
DISC 3
Ep- 17 Superdog? Who's Superdog? / The Good Life
Ep- 18 Streaky's Super Cat Tale / The New Recruit
Ep- 19 Up, Up and Away / Dinosaur Time
Ep- 20 Puppy Problems / Switching Sides
Ep- 21 Leaf of Absence / Big Sister
Ep- 22 Bathound Meets The Dog Stars / A Dog's Life
Ep- 23 Stray for a Day / Ruffled Feathers
DISC 4
Ep- 24 Bathound and the Robin / Furry Fish
Ep- 25 Tusky's Tooth / When Penguins Fly
Ep- 26 Storybook Holiday: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2
Ep- 27 Kids in Capes / Attack of the Virtual Vegetables
Ep- 28 Mechani-Bot / Stretch-O-Mutt to the Rescue
Ep- 29 Growing Pains / K-9 Krusader
Ep- 30 Andrea Finds Out! / Magic Mutts
Ep- 31 Reptile Round-Up / Streaky's Field Trip
Ep- 32 Pied Pussycat Piper / Solar Specs
DISC 5
Ep- 33 Too Many Cooks / Join the Club
Ep- 34 Bailey's Back / Streaky's Inner Struggle
Ep- 35 Face Time / Catopia
Ep- 36 The Parrot and the Pirates / Robbie's Return
Ep- 37 Revolt of the Beavers / Invasion from the Planet Peanut
Ep- 38 Mechanikalamity / Barrumpbarrump
Ep- 39 Iguanukkah