The series is coming to DVD in August.

Back in 2005, Krypto the Superdog, a cartoon about Superman’s dog saving the day with other superhero pets, premiered on Cartoon Network. Now, it has been announced that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be releasing the complete series on DVD on August 2.

Krypto first appeared in the comics in 1955 and was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, a dog with all the incredible powers of Superman. The series was developed by producers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, who had previously worked together on Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series. The series followed Krypto, who is adopted by a young boy after Superman is too busy saving the world to properly take care of Krypto. Throughout the series' two-season run, Krypto often teams up with other pet superheroes Streaky and Ace the Bat-hound to fight the pets of some of DC’s most iconic villains.

The voice cast of Krypto the Superdog includes Sam Vincent as Krypto, Brian Drummond as Streaky, Scott McNeil as Ace the Bat-Hound, as well as Alberto Ghisi, Tabita St. Germain, Terry Klassen, Ellen Kennedy, Michael Dobson, and more.

Scott Jeralds and Burnett served on the series as supervising producers with Linda Steiner and Dini serving as producers and Sander Schwartz as an executive producer. Burnett and Dini were also the story editors on Krypto the Superdog, with Jeralds directing all 39 episodes of the series.

The box art for Krypto the Superdog features Krypto front and center with his fellow superhero pets, Streaky and Ace by his side. Krypto the Superdog will be available on DVD starting August 2. Check out the DVD artwork below, as well as what episodes will be available on each disc of the five-disc set.

DISC 1

Ep- 01 Krypto's Scripto: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

Ep- 02 Super-Flea / A Bug's Strife

Ep- 03 Meet the Dog Stars / The Streaky Story

Ep- 04 Diaper Madness / Feline Fatale

Ep- 05 Dog-Gone Kevin / The Dark Hound Strikes!

Ep- 06 My Pet Boy / Dem Bones

Ep- 07 Bathound for a Day / Dog Bot

Ep- 08 Old Dog, New Tricks / Talk to the Animals

DISC 2

Ep- 09 My Uncle, the Superhero / Top Dog

Ep- 10 Puss in Space Boots / Teen Tiny Trouble

Ep- 11 Dogbot To The Rescue / Bad Bailey

Ep- 12 Bathound's Bad Luck / Circus of the Dog Stars

Ep- 13 The Living End / The Dog Days of Winter

Ep- 14 Bad Hair Day / The Cat and the Bat

Ep- 15 Melanie's Monkey / Funny Business

Ep- 16 Now You See Him. . . / Bones of Contention

DISC 3

Ep- 17 Superdog? Who's Superdog? / The Good Life

Ep- 18 Streaky's Super Cat Tale / The New Recruit

Ep- 19 Up, Up and Away / Dinosaur Time

Ep- 20 Puppy Problems / Switching Sides

Ep- 21 Leaf of Absence / Big Sister

Ep- 22 Bathound Meets The Dog Stars / A Dog's Life

Ep- 23 Stray for a Day / Ruffled Feathers

DISC 4

Ep- 24 Bathound and the Robin / Furry Fish

Ep- 25 Tusky's Tooth / When Penguins Fly

Ep- 26 Storybook Holiday: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

Ep- 27 Kids in Capes / Attack of the Virtual Vegetables

Ep- 28 Mechani-Bot / Stretch-O-Mutt to the Rescue

Ep- 29 Growing Pains / K-9 Krusader

Ep- 30 Andrea Finds Out! / Magic Mutts

Ep- 31 Reptile Round-Up / Streaky's Field Trip

Ep- 32 Pied Pussycat Piper / Solar Specs

DISC 5

Ep- 33 Too Many Cooks / Join the Club

Ep- 34 Bailey's Back / Streaky's Inner Struggle

Ep- 35 Face Time / Catopia

Ep- 36 The Parrot and the Pirates / Robbie's Return

Ep- 37 Revolt of the Beavers / Invasion from the Planet Peanut

Ep- 38 Mechanikalamity / Barrumpbarrump

Ep- 39 Iguanukkah

