There isn't another comic book series quite like that of SyFy's short-lived Krypton. A Superman prequel, Krypton told the story of, well, the planet Krypton long before Superman's birth and the planet's fated destruction, the same event that would send the young Kal-El to Earth to be raised as Clark Kent in small-town Kansas. While that story was covered in depth throughout the hit 10-season series Smallville, the story of Kal-El's original homeworld had yet to be thoroughly expanded on in live-action media. Sure, Superman: The Movie and Man of Steel both give us exciting looks at Krypton's final moments, as does Superman: The Animated Series, but that's usually all we get, the planet's final hours. This isn't so with Krypton, which focuses a lot more on what makes Kryptonian society tick, and how that will impact the future.

Set 50 years or so before the planet's inevitable end, Krypton follows the young Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the Scion of the House of El, and - after the pilot - thought to be the last of their bloodline. As he learns from the human time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), Seg is actually Superman's grandfather. Adam has made his way to Krypton to save Superman, whom he believes is in danger of being erased from history, but Superman's past is Seg-El's future, which makes all of it a bit complicated. But what makes this series truly unique is that it combines elements of the titular alien planet from various comic book interpretations, films, television shows, and even animated series to make something that, for the most part, felt pretty original. For a DC Comics series, Krypton often felt more like Battlestar Galactica than it did a Superman prequel, and that's a huge reason why this author loved it. This was undoubtedly by design, and part of what made the show so interesting to watch week after week.

The dynamic between Seg-El and Adam Strange is truly the heart of the show. As Seg-El discovers more about his own family history and his duty to protect his planet, Adam works hard to preserve the timeline he came from, especially Superman's existence. While the plot of the series doesn't rest on Superman himself, this background threat to the timeline really propels Krypton forward whenever it seems like it's about to get slow. This becomes especially true in Season 2, which is a vast improvement over the already exciting first season. Seeing Krypton — the planet's culture and infrastructure — through the eyes of Seg-El, someone who's lived there his entire life, and Adam, an alien to the ways of Superman's homeworld, is a necessary contrast that helps us, the audience, understand the world while also not detracting from the story or having to explain every little thing that happens.

But their differing points of view are only the start of it. Over the course of the series, Seg-El and Adam Strange become friends, and as they are constantly put to the test by new threats and invaders, so is their friendship. If anything truly makes Krypton feel like a Superman show, besides the obvious nods such as the House of El crest and Seg's own Fortress of Solitude, it's the relationship between these two. In the spirit of Superman and Jimmy Olsen's Nightwing and Flamebird from the Silver Age stories, Seg-El and Adam's adventures take them all over Krypton and the rest of the universe. The chemistry between Cuffe and Sipos (Seg-El and Adam Strange, respectively) is undeniable, and as the series progresses their work together only makes you wish for a few more seasons with these two at the helm.

Krypton also brings in tons of classic elements of Kryptonian culture from the comics, such as the six ruling Guilds that control the basic tenets of Kryptonian society. These Guilds include the Science Guild, the Military Guild, the Lawmakers Guild, the Religious Guild, the Artisans Guild, and the Technicians Guild, and while the first three are the most explored in the series (just as they are often elsewhere), we also get glimpses of what Kryptonian religion looks like. We see this primarily through the Voice of Rao (Blake Ritson) and his influence over the city of Kandor as the planet's supreme religious leader, pointing others to the sun god Rao and his light. While Rao and Kryptonian religion have been a part of Superman lore since the Silver Age (and were heavily a part of the "New Krypton Saga" in the early 2010s), we've never seen actual Kryptonians practicing their religion the way we do here. Again, stuff like this makes Krypton feel much more reminiscent of Battlestar Galactica rather than Superman & Lois, which is honestly a good thing.

Another addition to the Kryptonian culture that gets a lot of screen time here is the concept of the "Rankless." Seemingly an original concept to the series, the Rankless are the poorer Kryptonians who don't belong to a specific Kryptonian Guild or have the means to remove themselves from their circumstances as "bottom feeders" in society. Often these people, including Seg-El's best friend Kem (Rasmus Hardiker), are even removed from their specific "house," with their family crest and name stripped from them, making them mononymous. Other Rankless might be born into it as the cycle continues. Seg-El and his parents even start off as Rankless in the series premiere following Seg's grandfather Val-El's (Ian McElhinney) imprisonment in the alternate dimension known as the Phantom Zone for asserting his theories that there are other alien worlds beyond Krypton, which stripped the House of El of their dignity amongst the Kryptonian elites and other Guilds.

Speaking of the Guilds, while the Science Guild and the Lawmakers Guild are also explored throughout the series, the most developed among the Kryptonian organizations is by far the Military Guild, led by the overly-aggressive Primus Jayna-Zod (Ann Ogbomo). If that name sounds at all familiar to you, it absolutely should, but we'll get to that in a minute. Jayna's daughter, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell), is also a Sagitari - the Kryptonian military-police force - who strives to make her mother proud, though she's often a disappointment because of her love affair with Seg-El. This complicated Romeo and Juliet-inspired love story is one that is obviously doomed to fail, even though Seg and Lyta continue to fight against destiny for one another.

Anyone who's seen Superman II or Man of Steel knows exactly how the House of El and the House of Zod generally feel about one another, but this forbidden love raises the stakes to an even higher level than we'd seen before. Speaking of the House of Zod, Arrow alum Colin Salmon plays one of the most important characters in the entire series, a time traveler who has returned to Krypton to take his rightful place as ruler of the planet. That's right, Salmon plays the one and only General Dru-Zod himself, and he's honestly one of the best (and scariest) versions of the Kryptonian warlord you'll ever see with plenty of twists and turns that make his role as Superman's nemesis a bit more unique. Move over Michael Shannon, because Colin Salmon's got you beat for the most ruthless version of Zod to date.

But he's not the only Superman villain to make his way back through time to take control over the planet, there's also the Collector of Worlds himself, Brainiac (also played by Blake Ritson). That's right, we get a true, live-action version of the Coluian conqueror here on Krypton, and his inclusion is no doubt one of the best parts of the show. As Brainiac taunts Seg-El and the rest of Krypton, we feel the evil radiating off this alien creature whose master plan (which involves kidnapping Seg-El's infant son Jor-El) still remains something of a mystery. Ritson's performance here is chilling, especially when invading the minds of others, proving that he would play the perfect foil to Henry Cavill's Superman in a Man of Steel sequel. This tracks though, given that Krypton was originally a Man of Steel prequel before series creator (and Man of Steel writer) David S. Goyer re-tooled it into something more original. Still, it would be really great to see this definitive version of Brainiac face off against Superman one day, perhaps on the next season of Superman & Lois​​​​​​ if not on the big screen?

While the addition of multiple Superman villains might seem a bit distracting on the surface, or like too much for a series that doesn't even feature the Man of Steel himself - though Gotham was an even bigger offender by those standards, just saying - understand that Krypton balances every plotline and every character incredibly well. No extra villain or DC Comics character feels like they're shoe-horned in, and everyone feels like they've been ripped directly out of the comics themselves. Even traditional Superman foes such as the bounty hunter Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan) and the unruly Kryptonian experiment Doomsday (Staz Nair) make their appearances in the series in ways that honor both the initial source material and their origins. Honestly, the way Krypton handles both of these alien terrors is the best we could possibly ask for in live-action and might actually be more compelling than their comic book counterparts at times.

But time-traveling heroes, villains, and alien worldbuilding aren't the only good things about Krypton, though they are arguably what makes the series most notable. The series also features plenty of completely original characters who tend to take on a life of their own, not fully identifying as heroes or villains but something of a mix between. Lyta-Zod and Jayna-Zod have already been mentioned, but the best of the newly established characters is undoubtedly Wallis Day's Nyssa-Vex, who has the most all-over-the-place arc on the show, yet still manages to be a compelling and well-rounded character. The betrothed of Seg-El, Nyssa-Vex initially uses our hero for her own power-hungry hopes to overthrow her father, the Chief Magistrate Daron-Vex (Elliot Cowan), but slowly begins to fancy the Scion of the House of El as the series goes on.

Nyssa's journey throughout the series is probably the most powerful among the rest of the cast as she goes from a spoiled-rotten politician (she's a member of the Lawmakers Guild after all) to a selfless heroine willing to surrender her own life for that of her child. Honestly, there comes a point where Nyssa could even be considered a hero, though some of her means are somewhat questionable. It's absolutely amazing the progression they put Nyssa-Vex through over the course of two seasons and, as the series leaves her on a quest to find her missing son, it's honestly criminal that SyFy canceled this show if not solely because we'll never get to see her character arc completed in full. It's no wonder fellow the DC Comics-based series Batwoman cast Wallis Day as their new Kate Kane not long after because she's a phenomenal actress with lots of heart.

Aside from all this, there are plenty of other reasons that Krypton is an exciting and great series that you shouldn't sleep on if you're a Superman fan or just love good sci-fi. The alien politics, the government conspiracies, the time-traveling and world-jumping adventures, not to mention the direct connections to the Man of Steel himself. During its time on air, the series itself was fairly well-received, with many seeing it as a breath of fresh air for the greater Superman mythos. Though Krypton has since ended, many hope that the journey might continue on, and that plotlines and characters might return to the screen on a show like Superman & Lois or continue on through some sort of DC Comics spin-off. Whether we see these versions of Seg-El, Nyssa-Vex, and Adam Strange again or not, there's no doubt that the time spent with them on Krypton is well worth the ride.