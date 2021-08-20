Netflix has released the official trailer for Nightbooks, a horror fantasy film about a young boy who becomes the prisoner of a witch. In order to avoid a terrible fate, the boy convinces the witch to let him tell her a scary story every night. The premise sounds like something out of Coraline, which is already a promising sign, and there's even a big-eyed cat involved.

The film's based on J. A. White's children's book of the same name, and is directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn) and written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, both of Five Feet Apart and The Curse of La Llorona. Nightbooks stars Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made), Lidya Jewett (Wonder), and Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Krysten Ritter to Direct Four Episodes of Peacock Horror Series ‘Girl in the Woods’

Nightbooks is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2021, on Netflix. Here's the official trailer and synopsis for Nightbooks:

Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That’s when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch’s spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin’s help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.

KEEP READING: 'Coraline' and 'ParaNorman' Are Returning to the Big Screen This Fall to Celebrate LAIKA's 15th Anniversary

Share Share Tweet Email

The Highest Paid Actors on TV Include Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt Find out how much the Marvel heroes are making per episode on their upcoming shows for HBO and Amazon.

Read Next