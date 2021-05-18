Hulu has announced that it has given a straight-to-series order to Immigrant — an upcoming eight-episode series based on the true story of Indian-American entrepreneur and Chippendales founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Kumail Nanjiani will play the primary protagonist and serve as an executive producer alongside series writer Robert Siegel, best known for Big Fan, The Wrestler, The Founder, and the upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Immigrant will chronicle Banerjee’s journey, detailing the insane incidents, crime-ridden pit stops, and darkly comedic turns that turned a risqué male revue into the revolutionary cultural phenomenon, Chippendales.

Immigrant marks yet another star-making turn for Nanjiani, who has been swiftly climbing the ladder in Tinseltown. From his popular stand-up comedy routines to leading roles in Stuber, The Big Sick, The Lovebirds, and, of course, Disney’s upcoming Marvel installment, The Eternals, Nanjiani continues to bring his comedic genius to roles requiring a solid dose of dramatic expertise as well.

Nanjiani and Siegel are joined by Dylan Sellers (The Giver, Southpaw) and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick, Little America) as producers. Rajiv Joseph (Draft Day, Little America) and Mehar Sethi will also serve as producers and writers on the show. The upcoming drama comes from 20th Television Studios and will hopefully be another award-winning original from Hulu, joining the ranks of existing noteworthy series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, and The Act as well as the upcoming shows Only Murders in the Building and The Dropout.

A release date and additional casting information for Immigrant has yet to be announced, so be sure to check back with Collider for updates surrounding the upcoming series.

