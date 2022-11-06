For those Marvel Cinematic Universe fans among us who enjoy speculating about whether a favorite character will make a surprise appearance in an unexpected place, it turns out sometimes it can be just as much of a mystery for the actors playing the characters as it is for the audience.

In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, actor Kumail Nanjiani, who played hero turned Bollywood star turned hero again Kingo in last year's Eternals admitted that while he's excited about the future of the MCU, he has no idea if he'll be popping up in any capacity.

Of Kingo's future, Nanjiani said:

"I'm completely in the dark. I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on. I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea. I'm just really excited about the direction they're going. The new people they've cast are really good. I just saw the new Black Panther movie, and I've never seen a blockbuster like that, that's so complicated and tragic, in so many different ways, but also really fun and funny and thrilling. So, I think they're really stretching and doing some great stuff right now. I'd love to come back and do stuff, but I genuinely have no idea."

Of course, the larger the roster of actors gets, the more options storytellers have for cameos and ways to interconnect the story, so it comes down to connecting in ways that make sense. At least, that remains the hope.

Since the release of Eternals, Kingo has made a tiny appearance in the MCU — albeit without Nanjiani's involvement. In the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kamran (Rish Shah) bond over music and movies, with Kingo being one of the actors they mention. In a quick, but funny moment for those paying attention, Kamran refers to "Kingo Sr." specifically, a reference to the fact that the immortal Kingo has been passing himself off as an entire acting dynasty for decades.

Even without donning his supersuit again, Nanjiani has been a busy man. He appeared in Disney+'s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi as conman and rebel Haja Estree alongside Ewan McGregor as the title character. Up next, he is set to star in Welcome to Chippendales as Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, the Indian entrepreneur who founded the titular male dance revue.

Welcome to Chippendales premieres November 22 on Hulu.