The Bono co-founded anti-poverty and health organization, The ONE Campaign, has debuted an animated series titled Pandemica, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show begins with its main characters trapped in a pandemic purgatory — unaware of how long they will remain quarantined, cut off from friends and family. Samuel Arnold, Connie Britton, Patrick Adams, Meg Donnelly, Danai Gurira, Nick Kroll, Laura Marano, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Sheen, David Oyelowo, and Calum Worthy also lend their voices to the show.

The animated series calls attention to the discrepancy in vaccine distribution between wealthy and less fortunate countries. The U.S. continues to expand its vaccine distribution beyond high-risk individuals and across various age groups, while other countries have yet to vaccinate their most vulnerable populations.

U2 frontman Bono spoke about vaccine distribution inequality, saying, “Where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots.” Bono explained that “we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line...If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.” Oyelowo and Cruz underscored the need to ensure that no one gets left behind — that the promise of a vaccine is fulfilled for all, no matter where you live.

The series runs for seven episodes, with the first episode featuring Donnelly (Zombies, American Housewife), Nanjiani (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds), and Robinson (2 Dope Queens, Ibiza). A-listers have assembled for Pandemica, as comedians and Oscar-winning actors alike have stepped up to join The One Campaign’s international fight for healthcare equality.

All seven episodes, which total to a couple of poignant minutes, are available for streaming on The One Campaign’s YouTube Channel. Check out the Pandemica trailer below:

