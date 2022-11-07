For many actors, the chance to appear in a world like Star Wars is something to dream about. No matter how small or silly the part, Hollywood's finest always seem game to step into the galaxy far, far away in whatever way they can. Take for instance Daniel Craig's famous cameo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the helmeted Stormtrooper who falls prey to Rey's (Daisy Ridley) growing ability to influence the weak minded.

However, for comedian Kumail Nanjiani, his recurring role in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi was not something he had ever anticipated for himself, or even something he dreamed about in the early days of his career. As he told Collider's own Christina Radish during an interview for Welcome to Chippendales:

"No, they did not seem like a reality. I think I'd have to be a psychopath to go to my first open mic and go, "Someday I'll be a superhero in the MCU, and also in the Star Wars universe." I think people would've thought had actual problems. My first goal in standup was, I went to see a comedian at the Des Moines Funny Bone and there was an MC who hosted the night, and I was like, "All I want out my career is to someday be the MC of the Des Moines Funny Bone." That's true. I've never had some big plan in my head. Your goals evolve, as you get more opportunities. So, there was a point that I just wanted to do standup on TV. And then, when I got to do that, I wanted to do standup on TV again. And then, I wanted to act on TV. Then, I wanted to act in movies. As the world expands for you a little bit, your expectations for yourself expand too. But no, five years ago, I wouldn't have thought that I would be able to do that stuff. I'm just very grateful that I get to do it. There is no grand plan or big target in sight. I'm just like, "What's coming my way? What do I like doing? Oh, Star Wars? Yes, give me that!"

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Nanjiani plays the conman and rebel Haja Estree, who first encounters Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) while masquerading as a Jedi on the city-planet of Daiyu.

Nanjiani can next be seen in Hulu's upcoming series Welcome to Chippendales, which follows Indian entrepreneur Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Nanjiani) as he founds the famous male dance troupe known for their distinctive costumes.

