Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Star Kumail Nanjiani Just Posted the Perfect Thirst Trap

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.” So says Kumail Nanjiani, the comedian/actor known for The Big Sick and Silicon Valley, in an Instagram caption of a pic he posted today. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” That’s right, friends. Nanjiani just posted a cut-ass pic of himself post-training, and it will make you turn into a cartoon wolf.

The upcoming MCU film, also starring the stacked ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington, inspired Nanjiani to take care of himself more. However, like Rob McElhenney before him, Nanjiani used his thirst trap to point out exactly how and why he was able to make such a radical transformation, and I for one am grateful for the transparency.

I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.

So if you’re feeling glum that you ain’t as beefy as Mr. Nanjiani at the moment, take comfort in the fact that he had a literal movie studio bankroll his fitness, and enjoy both his pic and his candor. Plus, as he pledges to his wife (screenwriter Emily V. Gordon), it ain’t exactly fascinating to be such a gym rat: “Finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day.”

