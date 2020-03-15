Kumail Nanjiani Has No Problem Roasting Himself with a ‘Stuber’ Coronavirus Joke

If there is one thing which remains very certain in these otherwise uncertain times, it’s the fact that Kumail Nanjiani can still find a way to make us smile. Over the weekend, the actor made a solid joke at his own expense related to his 2019 comedy Stuber. The self-roast came amidst increased concerns of the growing global coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down nearly every movie and TV show in production and kept Americans at home in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The public self-roasting began with a well-meaning tweet from Nanjiani on Saturday afternoon. Joining in the #FlattenTheCurve trend, which urges folks to practice social distancing and other good health habits to help prevent spreading coronavirus, Nanjiani wrote: “I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now. This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve.”

I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now. This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020

Shortly after Nanjiani’s tweet urging us to hang at home instead of going out on Saturday night, author and reporter Christian Schneider joked in response, “In order to keep people away from gathering at movie theaters, every cinema has announced they’ll be showing nothing but ‘Stuber’.”

In order to keep people away from gathering at movie theaters, every cinema has announced they'll be showing nothing but "Stuber" https://t.co/WUeyjeUzcb — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) March 14, 2020

Schneider’s joke recalls Stuber‘s very poor box office performance back in July 2019. At the time, the 20th Century Studios release began its box office run with a grim $8.2 million domestic opening. It left theaters with a dismal $22 million domestic and a global total of $32.3 million. The star power of Nanjiani and co-star Dave Bautista couldn’t save the studio comedy — and it’s a fact Nanjiani seems painfully aware of. Joining in on the Stuber roast sesh, Nanjiani replied to Schneider’s tweet, writing, “Well, it worked the first time.”

Well, it worked the first time. https://t.co/WcT2PiV8mP — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020

Nanjiani is one of many Hollywood creatives whose work has been impacted by the coronavirus. Earlier in the week, Variety reported his upcoming comedy The Lovebirds, which co-stars Issa Rae and tells the story of a couple on the run after maybe being party to a murder, will be delayed over coronavirus concerns. The film was originally set to hit theaters on April 3.

For more, read up on how movie and TV production shutdowns due to coronavirus are expected to impact Hollywood.