Even for the most proactive Martin Scorsese completionists, there is always one blind spot in their mission to watch every single one of the iconic director's films. Those who love all his work long to watch Kundun, but unfortunately, it's a film that's been out of mainstream circulation for years. Scorsese's 1997 religious historical epic has always been nearly impossible to track down, perhaps purposefully so by its studio, since its initial release. On the surface, Kundun seems like an obscure curio in his rich filmography due to the outlier nature of its subject. Few could have predicted that Scorsese would be fascinated by the life of the 14th Dalai Lama in Tibet, but when you interpret it as a whole greater than the sum of its parts, Kundun features various Scorsese hallmarks of faith and redemption.

Martin Scorsese's 'Kundun' Follows the Rise of the 14th Dalai Lama

Scorsese's literal spiritual trilogy of faith-related movies, starting with The Last Temptation of Christ in 1988 and concluding with Silence in 2016, explicitly grapples with the director's own conflicted theology. Every Scorsese picture, from his crime epics to his commercially-minded genre riffs like The Color of Money and Cape Fear, is infused with protagonists adopting a strict credo, even if it's detrimental to their well-being. His faith trilogy shows Scorsese at his most austere, but as demonstrated with the street-level portrait of Jesus' last days in Last Temptation, his eye for intimate character studies never sways. Kundun chronicles Tibet from 1937 to 1959 under the imperialist control of China from the eyes of Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong), the region's exiled political and spiritual leader from youth to adulthood. The film tracks the Dalai Lama's rise and his plight with freedom, guilt, and oppression.

Even with a physical media release by Kino Lorber in 2019, Kundun remains a difficult film to watch legally. Released by Disney under their now-defunct Touchstone label, Scorsese's film was mired in controversy by the Chinese government for its depiction of the oppressive treatment of Tibetan people. Warned by the government that the film's release would compromise Disney's chances at building a theme park in the nation, CEO Michael Eisner, with consultation from Henry Kissinger, made sure Kundun would be released without causing a stir. As a result, the film played on a mere four screens on Christmas day and proceeded to dump it. It's no coincidence that Kundun remains unavailable on any digital services. At the very least, Kundun lingers in culture as the basis for one of the funniest moments on The Sopranos, when the wiseguy film buff Christopher (Michael Imperioli) yells to a fictional Scorsese, "Kundun, I liked it!"

'Kundun' Reflects Martin Scorsese's Conflicted Faith With Grand Beauty

A director known for his unflinching violence and reprehensible human behavior, Martin Scorsese is an innately humanist director. Whether it's a low-level mobster, prizefighter, or religious messiah, he digs into the complex souls of people driven by diametric lusts and temptations. Kundun, written by Melissa Mathison of E.T. fame, is perhaps Scorsese's most humane film, as the casting of non-professional actors lends itself to deeply grounded dissections of primal emotional tendencies. The elliptical, episodic structure of the film allows it to avoid the pratfalls of biographical epics about extraordinary figures. Kundun is not trying to cram a Wikipedia synopsis of Tibetan history, but rather, capturing the essence of the Dalai Lama's teachings and vision. Scorsese's tight grasp of mood and grand circumstances wraps up the viewer, even if the details of the political background are vague.

While, thematically, Kundun is a thesis on Scorsese's reflection on faith as an inadvertent source of human suffering, it is a slight left turn from a formalist sense. The director's lone collaboration with acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins amounted to a work of visual poetry. Composing the film's music is Philip Glass, who complements Deakins' painterly beauty with an awe-inspiring, euphoric drone score. The contributions of these two emotionally rapturous artists convey a genuine fondness for the Tibetan land and culture. As a film about a seemingly academic subject unappealing to a wide audience, Scorsese knows that it needs a pictorial elegance to comprehend the influential leader's grave power and responsibility.

Rather than an experimental outlier in his vast filmography, Kundun rightly deserves its place as one of Martin Scorsese's foundational movies. In the mold of a familiar historical epic, the director imbued his apprehensions about faith into the psychological complexity of a spiritual leader groomed into a world where his faith led to mass suffering and personal defeat. By showing a community demanding philosophical guidance from a young boy, Scorsese's skepticism of faith is undeniable. However, humans have a disposition for all kinds of spirituality, and Kundun demonstrates that we all need a dogma to cling to in dark times.

