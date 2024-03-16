The Big Picture David Leitch is working on a new project called Kung Fu with Donnie Yen, aiming for an international franchise.

It’s pretty much a given that, in the last few years, David Leitch has become one of the most relevant names when it comes to action cinema. After celebrated titles like John Wick, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, the director is following up his winning streak with the Ryan Gosling (Barbie) flick The Fall Guy. During a press tour for the movie at SXSW, however, Leitch spared a minute to talk to Collider about one of his next projects: Kung Fu, which stars none other than martial arts legend Donnie Yen (Ip Man film series).

During the conversation, Leitch told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that obviously a movie set in the martial arts world hits close to home for him. The director hails from the stunt performing arts, and has choreographed action sequences for titles such as The Matrix Reloaded, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and 300. Leitch shared his excitement about Kung Fu and Donnie Yen:

“I'm obviously really passionate about both those things. And you know, kung fu, martial arts is a huge part of my life, has been since I was a kid. I'm a huge fan of Donnie and his work and his films. And so the potential of that is really, really interesting. We're in the development phase with Donnie and it's really exciting, and it just feels like a big international franchise potential with Donnie as Caine. So I'm really excited about it, but again, it's in development and we’re making it happen.”

Image via Mandarin Films

Since Kung Fu is in very early stages, not even the title is set in stone. Because of that, details of the story won’t be revealed for a while, and Leitch also is yet to announce additional cast members or who will write the script. One thing it’s safe to say, though: Kung Fu will feature some jaw-dropping action sequences that we’ve come to associate with Leitch’s work. But will fans be able to experience these scenes in larger-than-life IMAX 70mm? When Weintraub asked if that was a possibility, Leitch said:

"Well, you sort of nailed it with Kung Fu because the palate of that world and, you remember, that it’s the epic landscapes and the things that really lend themselves to IMAX are all sort of embedded in the world of Kung Fu from the original. And so that’s something that’s been sort of percolating in our heads. I’m not gonna commit to the IMAX cameras just yet, but it would be an honor always to use them because the format is amazing and 70 millimeter is amazing. Haven’t had that opportunity yet."

While we wait for Kung Fu to come to life, we can get hyped up for The Fall Guy. The story centers around an unemployed stuntman who gets thrown into an adventure when the star of an action movie goes missing. The movie is based on a 1980s TV series, and the cast also features Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Teresa Palmer (Lights Out).

The Fall Guy premieres in theaters on May 3. You can watch the trailer below and look for our full interview with Leitch soon.

