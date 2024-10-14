Though one could argue the golden age of martial arts cinema was during the 1960s and 1970s, there was no shortage of amazing action movies that emphasized martial arts released in the 1980s. These included kung fu movies, which were typically made in Hong Kong and/or set in China, mostly featuring hand-to-hand combat with generally grounded action scenes (fantastical elements were sometimes – but not always – kept to a minimum).

Some of the very best kung fu movies from the 1980s are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great. Of these, a handful are relatively well-known, while others are criminally underrated and deserve love from a wider audience, not just dedicated fans of martial arts cinema. Some of these movies are funny, some are more serious, and all end up delivering fantastic action spectacle.

10 'Opium and the Kung Fu Master' (1984)

Director: Tong Kai

Beginning as more of a comedy before becoming more serious when it starts to have an anti-drug message (quite rare for kung fu cinema), Opium and the Kung Fu Master is a strange but underrated martial arts movie. Most martial arts movies are about rival schools, training, or revenge, and sometimes some combination of the above. This one is mostly focused on the rival schools angle.

Students from different kung fu schools compete and challenge each other, with the rivalry becoming more high-stakes and less comedic when one school’s students fall under the sway of an opium dealer. The story of Opium and the Kung Fu Master is a bit uneven, as is the tone, but much of it’s entertaining and it more than delivers whenever there’s a hand-to-hand fight to be staged, which is arguably the main thing that counts for a film like this one.

9 'Killer Constable' (1980)

Director: Kuei Chih-Hung

There’s a non-stop feel to the action found in Killer Constable that makes it an admirably relentless and extreme (for its time) action film. The main character is a ruthless chief constable who’s tasked with bringing back a large quantity of stolen gold, with the film following his quest to find out where it is and then fight his way through whoever’s trying to hold onto it.

It plays out with an almost comically simple narrative, but Killer Constable is the sort of movie where you both come and stay for the action above all else. It’s pretty brutal stuff at times, being admittedly fairly dark and downbeat while also proving to be extremely entertaining, and it’s that somewhat offbeat tone – alongside the constant action – that makes it stand out among other martial arts/kung fu movies.

8 'Royal Warriors' (1986)

Director: David Chung

Royal Warriors does a little more as an action movie than just provide martial arts sequences, given it takes place in modern times and follows the exploits of a Hong Kong policewoman and a Japanese detective. The two end up with the same goal, so they team up to best take down a large number of terrorists, defeating them with a combination of firearms and more expected hand-to-hand combat.

It’s a movie starring Michelle Yeoh – one of her earlier ones – and a showcase for what makes her thrive so much within the martial arts genre. Royal Warriors mixes different sorts of action sequences together well, and very rarely slows down, ensuring it provides ample entertainment from start to finish, so long as you're okay with something that’s pretty simple and unabashedly direct.

7 'Holy Flame of the Martial World' (1983)

Director: Tony Lou Chun-Ku

So with Holy Flame of the Martial World, the idea of a “kung fu movie” has to be stretched a little, because while there’s a great deal of physical combat done either hand-to-hand or with weapons, it’s a movie that gets quite fantastical. Not only that, but it combines fantasy elements with over-the-top physical comedy and a sense of pacing that still feels dangerously close to too fast, even some 40+ years later.

Maximalism is the name of the game here, with Holy Flame of the Martial World being wild and untamed in just about every way. It’s technically about revenge and the search for an all-powerful sword, but it’s best experienced for the sheer ride and style on offer. You just have to give yourself over to a movie like this and be prepared to feel quite exhausted (in a mostly good way) by the end of it all.

Holy Flame of the Martial World Release Date June 10, 1983 Director Chun-Ku Lu Cast Leanne Lau , Siu Chung Mok , Jason Piao Pai , Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok Runtime 85 minutes

6 'Duel to the Death' (1983)

Director: Tony Ching Siu-Tung

With a runtime of less than 90 minutes and a particularly simple premise, Duel to the Death is particularly approachable as a martial arts movie and thereby easy to recommend to anyone fairly new to the genre. Much of the film revolves around a sword fight that takes place every decade, though things are complicated when the two men set to fight realize that people behind the scenes might be trying to impact the outcome.

Duel to the Death feels a little grounded at first, but does escalate the wildness as it goes along, with the final bursts of action right near the end being extra expressive and grandiose. It’s a clean and efficiently made piece of martial arts cinema, and delivers on what its rather striking title promises in more ways than one.

5 'Dreadnaught' (1981)

Director: Yuen Wo-Ping

Dreadnaught is an underrated martial arts movie, and also one that effectively blends fight sequences with a good deal of comedy. It’s about an unassuming man who comes into contact with a violent killer who’s trying to hide his identity to the extent that anyone who starts to get an idea about who he is might well find their life in danger.

Contrary to most kung fu movies, the best action in Dreadnaught occurs near the start of the film, whereas most other comparable movies will save the biggest and best set piece for the end. The action that comes after the opening act in Dreadnaught is still good – and its unusual sense of humor also adds to the entertainment value – but it’s most admirable for the way it hits the ground running, being most thrilling early on.

4 'Five Element Ninjas' (1982)

Director: Chang Cheh

Shaw Brothers Studio kept active until the 1980s, though you can tell from some of the productions that the money might not quite have been there the way it was in the 1970s. This does give some Shaw Brothers movies the feeling of being B-grade flicks – Five Element Ninjas included – but there’s not necessarily anything wrong with that, because a good B-movie is oftentimes reliably entertaining.

And when you mix in B-movie charms with top-quality kung fu fight scenes, you get something like Five Element Ninjas, which has familiar plot threads in the form of a young hero needing to train so he can get the revenge he seeks. Much of Five Element Ninjas will feel familiar to those who've made a dent in the Shaw Brothers filmography, but that’s okay, because it’s a movie that has its charms and ends up being a good bit of fun.

3 'Eastern Condors' (1987)

Director: Sammo Hung

Sammo Hung often delivers as either an actor or director, with a movie like Eastern Condors showing him doing both at once (and excelling both behind and in front of the camera). This works as an action-packed war movie on top of being a kung fu film, following Chinese prisoners who are made to go into Vietnam to destroy weapons that were left behind there by the U.S. before anyone else can discover them.

It's like The Dirty Dozen but with a good deal more punching and kicking, with such hand-to-hand fight scenes balanced alongside more expected war-themed action, dominated by firearms and explosives. Eastern Condors has a great set-up and ultimately succeeds in showcasing a variety of satisfying and dynamic action sequences, making it an all-around blast and one of Sammo Hung’s very best films.

2 'The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter' (1984)

Director: Lau Kar-leung

An almost perfect kung fu movie that consistently delivers remarkably well-choreographed action, The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter is pretty great all around, and one of the last masterful Shaw Brothers productions. It follows a family that’s almost entirely wiped out in a devastating betrayal, with one brother – a survivor of the attack – seeking refuge at a Buddhist temple to conceal his identity.

He still longs for vengeance, though, grappling with the lifestyle of a monk while eventually being pulled back into the conflict that he was escaping from. The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter kicks off at a blistering pace, slows down a little around the middle, and then delivers some of the best martial arts action you'll ever see in its final 15 minutes. It’s a classic kung fu film in just about every way, and really does represent the genre at its best.

1 'Police Story' (1985)

Director: Jackie Chan

The only classic martial arts movie of the 1980s that could top The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter is Police Story, but this 1985 Jackie Chan movie isn't a “classic” or historically-set martial arts movie. It takes place during the 1980s and has action set pieces that don’t exclusively involve hand-to-hand combat, with some gunfights and car chase scenes sprinkled throughout, neither of which are really possible for movies set hundreds of years ago (for obvious reasons).

But Police Story does still deserve to be considered a kung fu movie because Jackie Chan does much of his fighting up close and personal, with the finale of the film containing some of the best stunt work and the most convincing action ever filmed. It’s a breathless, tense, exciting, and sometimes funny movie, being arguably Jackie Chan’s masterpiece and undoubtedly representative of martial arts cinema at its peak.

