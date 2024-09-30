Since at least the 1960s, martial arts movies have been consistently reliable sources of entertainment for any and all fans of the action genre. If a film emphasizes hand-to-hand combat, with or without some weapons thrown in for good measure, and (usually) has consistent action throughout, it might just qualify as a martial arts movie. Many, though admittedly not all, martial arts films are made throughout Asia, too.

Focusing just on kung fu movies, though, they're martial arts films that usually focus on more realistic martial arts scenes and tend to be made in Hong Kong. For present purposes, the term “kung fu movie” is going to be a little broader, with some slightly fantastical and/or sci-fi entries included, as well as one movie that was actually an American production (only one, though). But the time of release for these films keeps them a little more niche, as the following were all released during the 1990s.

10 'Iron Monkey' (1993)

Director: Yuen Wo-Ping

Image via Golden Harvest

Yuen Wo-Ping’s a name you get used to seeing if you're a fan of martial arts movies, as he’s perhaps best known for being an action choreographer, with his skills being utilized in such a capacity for movies like Kill Bill and Kung Fu Hustle. But he’s also been the director of a good many engaging kung fu films in his time, with 1993’s Iron Monkey being one of them.

As a director, he’s paired well with another legend of the martial arts genre, Donnie Yen, with the story here involving a masked bandit robbing the corrupt and wealthy like a Robin Hood with kung fu skills. The narrative itself is pretty simple, even by martial arts movie standards (the aforementioned bandit making enemies and all), but it’s straightforward in a fun way, and the action scenes more than deliver.

9 'Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky' (1991)

Director: Lam Ngai Kai

Image via Golden Harvest

Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is a rather gonzo B-grade movie that defies easy categorization, being a gloriously messy blend of blood-soaked action and absurd dark comedy while also technically being a prison drama. The central character is imprisoned in a horrifically violent jail, and spends most of the movie trying to fight his way through various foes that are thrown his way, on account of him being on the hit list of some dangerous people.

It's all an excuse to have comically gory violence, which makes Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky one of the most extreme martial arts movies of all time. It’s the kind of thing where you might say it’s not for the faint of heart… but then again, it does push things to such a ridiculous level that even the squeamish might be able to handle it, thanks to the whole film being so far removed from reality.

8 'Tai-Chi Master' (1993)

Director: Yuen Wo-Ping

Image via Golden Harvest

Another Yuen Wo-Ping film and, even more impressively, Tai-Chi Master was released the same year as the aforementioned Iron Monkey (meaning Steven Spielberg wasn’t the only director to have a notably prolific 1993). It’s about two childhood friends who find themselves on opposite sides of a wider conflict when they're in their adult years, leading to an inevitably fiery series of confrontations between the two.

Tai-Chi Master is tonally a little strange, balancing some more melodramatic moments against some rather broad comedy, all the while also (obviously) being pretty action-packed. But it all comes together into something entertaining, with something to offer pretty much anyone, even those who might not be super familiar with the martial arts genre. Also, having the likes of both Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh starring here certainly doesn’t hurt.

7 'Green Snake' (1993)

Director: Tsui Hark

Image via Seasonal Film Corporation

Serving as a fantastical romance film more than a straightforward action flick, Green Snake nonetheless does have some martial arts-related elements, though such scenes are infrequent. The premise is also pretty out there and hard to describe, being about two sisters who are snakes that can disguise themselves as humans… but one does so with considerably more ease than the other.

The “more human” of the sisters falls in love with a human man, leading to the bond between the sisters getting further complicated. Green Snake sticks to its unique tone well, and is frequently stunning and even dreamlike throughout. It brings an old Chinese folk tale to life with bold colors and some very creative sequences throughout, and features a little by way of fantastical martial arts action for good measure.

6 'Fist of Legend' (1994)

Director: Gordon Chan

Image via Golden Harvest

As far as straightforward action/kung fu movies go, Fist of Legend is one of the best, with few other genres really being explored here, ensuring nothing gets in the way of the action. It follows a young martial arts student aiming to avenge his master, who died in combat, which involves him taking on Japanese students trained in martial arts who have ties to what happened to his former teacher.

It’s a noble remake of a Bruce Lee classic, Fist of Fury, and honestly delivers in much the same way that film does, with things naturally feeling a little faster and more modern. Both films are worth watching for any fan of kung fu cinema, though, and even if Bruce Lee might well never be entirely replaceable, Jet Li does come close to matching Lee’s charisma and screen presence here, establishing himself as one of the greats of his generation.

5 'Who Am I?' (1998)

Directors: Jackie Chan, Benny Chan

Image via Golden Harvest

Jackie Chan was arguably at his best during the 1980s, and there’s an argument to be made that nothing tops 1985’s Police Story. He became successful in Hollywood by the end of the 1990s, but still managed to make his fair share of great Hong Kong movies in that decade, too. Of them, Who Am I? might well be the most underrated; not a perfect film, by any means, but an often thrilling and hugely entertaining one.

It's a bit more than just a martial arts movie, with a rather silly plot that involves the CIA and amnesia… but hopefully, before you can roll your eyes, the action will hit and hit hard. Who Am I? contains some of Jackie Chan’s best fight sequences, chase scenes, and big stunts, and though it’s an uneven watch, the stuff that really works here is undoubtedly impressive.

4 'Once Upon a Time in China' (1991)

Director: Tsui Hark

Image via Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Once Upon a Time in China is one of many films about Wong Fei-hung, a legendary figure who lived from 1847 to 1925 and had a clearly inspirational life (and, in reality, he was proficient at martial arts). Once Upon a Time in China takes place in the late 1800s, and features an appropriately legendary martial arts actor playing Wong Fei-hung: Jet Li.

Based on real events without necessarily following them exactly, Once Upon a Time in China broadly follows Wong Fei-hung taking on various foreign adversaries in China (no surprise, given the title). It also has a rather epic feel to it, being an arguably bigger movie than most of the aforementioned ones, and delivering an impressive sense of spectacle alongside reliably strong action set pieces.

3 'Wing Chun' (1994)

Director: Yuen Wo-Ping

One more Yuen Wo-Ping film for good measure and, like Tai-Chi Master, Wing-Chun also stars Michelle Yeoh. This is also one of those previously alluded to films that dodges being a direct kung fu movie in the traditional sense, given there’s a slight sense of things being fantastical here, but it’s such an underrated and overall great martial arts movie that it’s worth shouting out regardless.

The plot, more or less, just sees Yeoh’s character constantly having to prove herself in a relatively male-dominated world, which she does time and again, usually through engaging in some spectacular action. Wing-Chun is fairly funny and breezy, too, but Michelle Yeoh and the quality of the fight sequences prove to be the main draws here, and such things make the whole movie more than worthwhile.

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Kicking off a series filled with great action scenes, The Matrix is, of course, more than just a martial arts or kung fu movie. It’s also a groundbreaking piece of science fiction, and though it’s action-packed, the action is far more than just traditional martial arts fare. There’s a great deal of gunplay mixed in with the kung fu stuff, but all done in a masterful way that feels like the best of both worlds.

Also, it’s hard to look past The Matrix when it comes to significant kung fu-flavored movies on an international scale, given this would’ve been an introduction to this style of action for many outside the territories where martial arts cinema was more common. Also, though the film was directed by the Wachowski sisters, Yuen Wo-Ping played a role in helping the action be as good as it was, given he was credited with doing the fight choreography.