The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to release with over an hour of bonus material, hitting shelves on May 28.

The bonus content includes DIY activities, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The franchise has grossed over $2.3 billion globally, making Kung Fu Panda a billion-dollar success.

After an excellent box office run that made it the #1 animated movie of the year so far, Kung Fu Panda 4 is finally skadooshing to shelves with an exciting release on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. Universal announced today that the special edition will come with over an hour of bonus material, and it is set to be released as early as next week: All editions hit shelves on May 28.

Aside from the generous length of bonus material in the Kung Fu Panda 4 editions, the content makes it clear that all of it was selected with both parents and kids' entertainment in mind. For the kids, some DIY content will teach them to do their own shadow puppet theater, or maybe how to prepare their own dumplings — in a featurette introduced by Jack Black (voice of Po) himself along with influencers Phil and Helen of WongFu Productions.

The bulk of the bonus material features must-have content like audio commentary, deleted scenes, some behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the voice-recording sessions with Black, Awkwafina (Quiz Lady), Viola Davis (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and others. It also includes an original short film featuring Po and Zhen (Awkwafina) and a making of chronicling how the fourth installment of the franchise came to life.

'Kung Fu Panda' Is Now A Billion-Dollar Franchise

Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed over $530 million worldwide, which made it the third highest-grossing movie of the year so far. The performance transformed the film series into a billion-dollar franchise: Combined, the four installments of the Kung Fu Panda franchise have now grossed over $2.3 billion in movie theaters across the world. This doesn't factor in the additional profit that comes from the extended franchise, which includes merchandise, TV series and video games.

You can check out the full list of bonus content from the Kung Fu Panda 4 Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD editions below:

BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD:

- Dueling Dumplings – In this original short introduced by Jack Black and Awkwafina, Po and Zhen battle over whose dumplings reign supreme.

- Mastering the Dumpling – Jack Black learns how to make dumplings with influencers Phil and Helen of WongFu Productions.

- Bad Bunny Review – The Bad Bunnies give their unedited opinion on some scenes from the film. Set up as a “Screening Room” style piece, the Bad Bunnies add their own commentary.

- Deleted Scenes — Dads on the Trail; Mahjong

- Kung Fu Talking – Voicing an animated movie takes time, time spent in a small booth being spoken to through headphones as you try to inhibit a character that might not actually exist beyond a few simple sketches and under that pressure, crazy things often happen! And we’ve captured them, put them to music and serves them up for your pleasure in this hilarious montage of off mic moments!

- Meet the Cast – From the Dragon Warrior himself to newcomer, Zhen, and a full cast of amazing characters in between, we get to know the voices behind some of our favorite roles in this series of short featurettes. Discover what attracted them to the role, what their motivation was and what parts of the character they took away with them after recording had finished.

- Kung Fu Panda 4 All!! – Join us as we go behind the scenes to see how the fourth installment in the franchise was brought to life, what makes it different from the previous films and where we find Po and the gang in this new escapade. Featuring interviews with the filmmakers and cast as well as a plethora of concept art, storyboards, animation tests and ADR footage.

- How to Draw – Enter our virtual dojo and join one of DreamWorks Animation’s talented artists as they show fans of the film “How to Draw” some of the characters in the film, and then watch in amazement as they come to life before your very eyes in a Shadow Puppet Theater.

- Shadow Puppet Theater – Using the amazing illustrations from the “How to Draw,” we will teach fans of the film how to create their very own Shadow Puppet Theater so they can bring Po and the gang to life and continue their many adventures.

- Feature Commentary with Director Mike Mitchell, Co-Director Stephanie Ma Stine, Production Designer Paul Duncan, Head of Story Calvin Tsang, and Head of Character Animation Sean Sexton