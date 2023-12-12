The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 has cast popular actors Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis, adding to the excitement of the animated sequel.

Kung Fu Panda 4 has cast some of the most demanded performers working today, with Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis joining the anticipated animated sequel. The announcement was made by Jack Black, who voices the titular character of the series, through his social media accounts, welcoming the franchise's new recruits. In addition to the casting announcement, it was revealed that the first trailer for the film will be released tomorrow, giving audiences their first look at Po's most recent adventure. The panda must take on a new role, after years of fighting against unpredictable forces of evil.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will follow Po as he's supposed to transition into the mentor role Grand Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) had when the character was introduced in the first film. Since Po's spot will become available, he'll begin the search for the next Dragon Warrior, but a powerful villain will attempt to get in his way. The Chamaleon will be the most dangerous threat Po has ever faced, with the antagonist's ability to bring former villains back to life representing bad news for the panda voiced by Jack Black. Po will need all of his strength to get rid of the Chamaleon before it's too late.

While Kung Fu Panda 4 will premiere in theaters eight years after Po fought against General Kai (J.K. Simmons) in Kung Fu Panda 3, the hero hasn't disappeared completely. A variety of television series based on the property, with the latest being the Netflix show titled The Dragon Knight. Po's return to the big screen ensures a wider audience for the new story, as the former Dragon Warrior continues his journey of self-discovery through the power of martial arts. Thankfully, Po won't have to face the Chamaleon on his own.

The Furious Five Are Back in Action

Ever since the Furious Five were introduced in the first movie, they have stood beside Po during his toughest battles. And in Kung Fu Panda 4, the team will join him once again while he continues to look for the next Dragon Warrior. Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan), Master Crane (David Cross), Master Viper (Lucy Liu) and Master Mantis (Seth Rogen) might not be stronger than the Chamaleon, but their combined efforts could help Po bring the villains and her recruits down once and for all. The future of the world is in the hands of a panda and his friends, as the most powerful villain in history rises to face her enemies.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on March 8, 2024.