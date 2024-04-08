The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 digital release on April 9 features Jack Black battling darkness at home.

Fans can enjoy new characters like Awkwafina as Dragon Warrior successor Zhen.

Additional features like "Dueling Dumplings" animated short make the film appealing for all.

Before Kung Fu Panda 4 leaves theaters, fans will get the chance to see Po’s (Jack Black) battle against darkness in the comfort of their own homes. The film will be released on digital on April 9 by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The production of the film came almost a decade after the 2016 sequel, Kung Fu Panda 3. For a time, it seemed as though the Kung Fu franchise would end with a trilogy.

The desire for Kung Fu Panda 4 was not misplaced if the box office is any indication. The film has grossed over $400 million and has garnered 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a decent reception for any film that is fourth in a franchise. In addition to Black reprising his role as the Dragon Warrior, Kung Fu Panda 4 welcomes new characters to the universe. Awkwafina voices Zhen, Po’s successor as the Dragon Warrior, as well as Viola Davis as the villainous Chameleon.

The digital release of the film may attract those who haven’t seen it in theaters because of its additional features. When purchasing on digital platforms, fans can watch a new animated short entitled “Dueling Dumplings.” Black and Awkwafina appear as their Kung Fu characters who battle for supremacy over who has the best dumplings.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Sets Up the Future of the Franchise

Kung Fu Panda 4 came more than a few years after its predecessor, but there have always been plans in the works for more films. Jeffrey Katzenberg, head of DreamWorks Animation, told Empire Magazine that there could be as many as six films in the franchise. If that is the case, the second-longest film in the franchise has laid down some groundwork to make that a reality.

As the franchise ages, so too does the titular panda. Kung Fu Panda 4 revolves around Po finding a new warrior to take up his mantle. Zhen isn’t the most likely candidate due to her affinity for stealing priceless artifacts, but so too did Po seem like the last person to take up the moniker. In the film that started it all, Po doubted that he could be the Dragon Warrior. Self-doubt seems to be the trial that all warriors must face to become worthy of such a responsibility.

Awkwafina has also proven herself to be a performer capable of carrying a franchise. If Zheng takes more of a front seat, as the end of the film indicates, there would be no lack of charisma carrying the film. Until plans for another film materialize, fans will be able to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 on digital platforms starting April 9.

