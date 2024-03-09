The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 leads at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

After kicking into gear last week, the domestic box office is poised to hit overdrive this weekend with two sequels taking the top two spots. The holdover hit Dune: Part Two continued its terrific run, but surrendered the number one position to newcomer Kung Fu Panda 4, which is coming in marginally ahead of expectations. The fourth installment of the long-running animated franchise grossed $19.4 million on Friday, including the nearly $4 million that it made in Thursday previews, and is expected to satisfy the underserved family audiences that haven’t had a new animated film to check out since Migration.

Once again featuring star Jack Black as the voice of Po the “Dragon Warrior,” Kung Fu Panda 4 is eyeing a $55 million-plus opening weekend haul. This should put it at the number two spot for the franchise, behind the first Kung Fu Panda, which opened to $60 million in 2008. Unlike previous installments, however, reviews for Kung Fu Panda 4 have been a bit muted; the film sits at a 69% approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a so-so (for animated films) A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, while Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that the movie “feels like a conclusion and a new beginning.”

After topping the box office with over $81 million in its first weekend, Dune: Part Two is eyeing a relatively soft second weekend drop. The epic science-fiction sequel added $12 million on its second Friday, and is expected to generate more than $40 million in weekend two. Dune: Part Two will pass the $150 million mark domestically by Sunday. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film has been riding a wave of positive buzz, and is working especially well on IMAX and PLF screens. Globally, the film will pass the $300 million mark this weekend, as it opens in China.

Audiences Have a Wide Slate of Options to Choose from This Weekend

The third spot went to Lionsgate’s low-budget horror offering Imaginary, which is massively under-performing in its opening weekend. The film is eyeing a Friday haul of below $4 million, and a debut weekend in the single-digits. Imaginary was initially expected to deliver around $13 million across its first three days of release, but poor reviews — it holds a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore — appear to have impacted its chances of scoring a quiet win.

Angel Studios’ Cabrini, on the other hand, debuted with an A CinemaScore and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The period drama grossed around $3.5 million on Friday, and will finish its first weekend in the high single-digits, challenging Imaginary. The top five was rounded out by holdover hit Bob Marley: One Love, which added $1.1 million on its fourth Friday, taking its running domestic total to $86 million. The film will pass the $90 million mark by Sunday, after which it’ll continue its quest to hit the coveted $100 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.