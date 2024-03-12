The Big Picture The absence of the Furious Five in Kung Fu Panda 4 diminishes the story's impact.

Po's relationship with the Furious Five adds depth, representing Chinese culture and highlighting his best qualities.

New characters in Kung Fu Panda 4 lack the depth and development of the beloved Furious Five.

The Dragon Warrior returned to the big screen this year, as Kung Fu Panda 4 brought audiences back to the Valley of Peace to follow martial arts master and fanboy Po (Jack Black) as he takes the next steps in his kung fu journey. Using all the experience he's acquired, Po must rise above his station as Dragon Warrior, learn to lead others and fight enemies new and old to protect his home. However, this most recent outing in the animated martial arts series is missing some familiar faces— and their absence is impossible to miss. While Kung Fu Panda 4 features the return of important characters like Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) and Po's two fathers, Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li (Bryan Cranston), the film is glaringly missing the presence of the Furious Five. Though the Furious Five do make brief appearances, they are essentially relegated to small cameos that largely diminish their importance to the story. Despite the movie's intention of expanding the world and looking at new horizons, the absence of the Furious Five is a glaring misstep that makes the story less impactful because it traded in meaningful relationships that Po developed over countless films for new dynamics that don't receive sufficient time to develop. To put it in terms that the cuisine-loving Po would resonate with, Kung Fu Panda 4 is missing five of its most important ingredients, and the broth is sorely lacking in depth because of it.

The Furious Five Make the World Feel Alive

The Furious Five are comprised of some of the most esteemed and talented kung fu masters in the Valley of Peace: Masters Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Monkey (Jackie Chan), Crane (David Cross), Mantis (Seth Rogen), and Viper (Lucy Liu). Personally trained by Master Shifu, the Five serve as protectors of the Valley, as champions of martial arts, and are respected by people across the land. Featuring creative designs and excellent voice acting, the Furious Five make the world feel alive and diverse with many different animals, each wholly unique in their skills and abilities. The Furious Five are each based on their respective animal style of martial arts, which leads to some of the most engaging fight choreography in any animated film.

The cultural significance of their designs is multi-layered and cyclical, as each is based on a real-life martial arts style that was, in turn, based on the real life movements of that animal. The tiger style, for example, is known for its powerful strikes and explosive power, represented by Tigress's fierce and deliberate movements. In Kung Fu Panda 2, she even shares that she used to strike ironwood trees to strengthen her hands, a similar practice used by real-life martial artists to strengthen their bodies. The crane style is defined by its long, fluid movements, while the monkey style is recognizable for its more acrobatic body control. Even snakes and mantises were used as inspiration for martial arts, with the former utilizing unconventional angles to strike their enemies, while the latter uses whip-like motions to snap quickly with their attacks.

Not only do the Furious Five add variety to the world through their martial arts styles, but they also display a range of personalities that make them feel like fully fleshed-out characters, even in their smallest interactions. Despite having to share much of their screen time with four other characters at a time, each of the Five has clearly defined quirks and attributes. Monkey is always quick to crack a joke and Viper, despite the connotations of snakes, demonstrates kindness more than any other of the Five. Crane and Mantis both have a dry sense of humor, but differ in the way that they execute their jokes, as the latter is more proud and defensive than his more nervous friend. Though they are a unified and collective team, each member nonetheless gets their moments to shine, both on the battlefield and through their interpersonal interactions.

Po's Relationship with the Furious Five Grows Over Three Movies

The dynamic between Po and the Furious Five was one of the best features of the first three films because of how multi-faceted and natural their friendship felt. Despite the over-the-top nature of these animated comedy movies, the feelings shared between these characters were always rooted in dynamics that felt real, relatable, and natural. Po idolized the Five for years before ever meeting them, so the development of their friendships is that much more satisfying. From childhood heroes to martial arts peers, from unexpected rivals to earnest best friends, the relationship between Po and the Five evolves with each movie, adding weight and depth to their interactions.

This growth has an abundance of time to simmer and develop, as each of the first three movies gives the characters ample time to work through each stage of their relationship. The most striking and impactful development occurs between Tigress and Po. After Po was first chosen to be the Dragon Warrior, Tigress was, understandably, the most resistant and angry. As the most diligent student and de facto leader of the Five, and the person right behind Po when Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) pointed that fateful finger, Tigress was resentful and needed time before she came to accept the Dragon Warrior. However, it's that initial disdain that transforms into respect that makes their friendship so impactful; their friendship overcomes the circumstances that might have caused them to hate one another.

Not only do the Furious Five represent important aspects of Chinese culture and the thematic challenges Po must overcome, they also help highlight Po's best qualities. Po is defined by his positivity, optimism, and hard work, which are exhibited in the earnest training that gains him the respect of the Five. But the Five aren't just there to make Po look better; they also work as foils that provide an important contrast to the more comedic panda. Where Po lacks seriousness and experience, the Furious Five possess those in abundance. Like ingredients that don't seem like they would initially work together, the Furious Five and Po create a combination of interactions that make the movies far more engaging than if they were absent. They work well together, enhancing and challenging their counterparts to help them achieve new heights.

The Furious Five's Absence is Felt in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Considering all the depth and flavor brought by the Furious Five, their absence in Kung Fu Panda 4 leaves a glaring hole that is unable to be filled. The friendships and allies that Po had worked so hard to develop are noticeably absent. Though Master Shifu and his two dads are still present, their relationship with Po is a wholly different dynamic than what he has with the Furious Five. They are mentors and father figures, not the same type of friendship exhibited by friends who have trained and fought alongside each other for so long.

Kung Fu Panda 4 introduces new and interesting characters, but their sudden inclusions lack the same depth and build-up of the Furious Five. For example, Zhen (Awkwafina), Po's newest friend and student, feels like an amalgamation of tropes and clichés rather than a nuanced individual. She is built up to be a talented thief and martial artist, but it is told through exposition rather than a demonstration of her training and development. In fact, much of Po’s friendship with Zhen feels unearned, as he spends much of his time talking about doing the right thing, rather than actually showing it through his actions.

Even the antagonist of the movie, the Chameleon (Viola Davis) also exhibits similar shortcomings. Where the other antagonists of previous films had historic and personal ties to Po, the Five, and the Valley of Peace, the Chameleon feels disconnected from the previously established world. Her plan to steal the powers from martial artists in the spirit world feels more like an excuse to have previous villains reappear, yet falls flat on its own. Even though Tai Lung (Ian McShane) makes a shocking return, it quickly loses novelty because his strength is noticeably stunted, and his personality goes through rapid shifts that detract from the depth he had once shown. Many of the characters in Kung Fu Panda 4 feel like caricatures, as they lack the depth and nuance that made previous characters so compelling.

The absence of the Furious Five is felt in the attempts to fill the void of their characters, as the long-standing development of Po's best friends and allies proves to be an irreplaceable reason why the first three Kung Fu Panda movies were as compelling and motivating as they were hilarious and action-packed.

