After exceeding expectations in its first weekend in theaters, Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 crossed its first major milestone at the worldwide box office on Wednesday. The fourth installment of the popular children’s franchise was released eight years after the third film, and serves as something of a soft reboot that aims to welcome a new generation of fans to the adventures of the "Dragon Warrior" panda Po.

Kung Fu Panda 4 has grossed $69 million domestically so far, and another $31 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of exactly $100 million in just six days of release. Universal is giving the film a staggered international roll-out, but Kung Fu Panda 4 will open in several significant overseas markets on Friday, before debuting in China next week. Its current top-grossing foreign territories are Spain ($3.2 million), Mexico ($3.1 million), Indonesia ($3 million), Malaysia ($2.5 million) and Vietnam ($2.2 million). Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed $80 million worldwide in its opening weekend, including the $58 million that it generated domestically.

This marked the second-best domestic debut in the franchise’s history. By comparison, the first Kung Fu Panda opened to $60 million, and ended up grossing over $630 million worldwide in 2008. Released three years later, Kung Fu Panda 2 made over $660 million globally. Kung Fu Panda 3 was released in 2016, generating just over $520 million globally. Combined with the fourth film’s running global haul of $100 million, the Kung Fu Panda franchise’s total global box office is on the verge of passing the $2 billion mark.

Can 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Match Its Predecessors' Success?

Kung Fu Panda Movies Global Box Office Kung Fu Panda $632 million Kung Fu Panda 2 $665 million Kung Fu Panda 3 $521 million Kung Fu Panda 4 $100 million (and counting)

Unlike previous installments, which cost between $130 million and $150 million, Kung Fu Panda 4’s production budget aligns with recent trends in the animation industry. The movie reportedly cost $85 million to produce, which puts it in the same range as recent hits such as Migration, Trolls Band Together, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys. But the tighter budget doesn’t seem to have improved critical response; Kung Fu Panda 4 is the least-liked installment of the series, according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 70% approval rating. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the film “provides another fitting ending for this series, but also opens up the opportunity for a new beginning.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell, who previously helmed fellow sequels such as Shrek Forever After, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The movie is co-directed by Stephanie Stine, who recently complained about the many production difficulties that the project faced. Featuring the voice talents of returning actors Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong and Ian McShane, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Ke Huy Kwan and Viola Davis, Kung Fu Panda 4 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.