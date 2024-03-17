The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 opened with strong global box office numbers, surpassing $100 million domestically in just 10 days.

Despite a lower budget than previous films, Kung Fu Panda 4 is on track for profitability with $176 million worldwide.

Reviews for Kung Fu Panda 4 are mixed, marking a potential shift in the franchise's direction with more sequels planned.

After opening in several major overseas markets this weekend — its second — Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 properly took off at the global box office. Like most animated films, the fourth installment of the long-running franchise is getting a staggered release internationally, but if its domestic performance is any indication, the movie is poised to have an impressive theatrical run. This weekend, Kung Fu Panda 4 became the third Universal animated film in a row to pass the coveted $100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

The animated sequel grossed an estimated $30 million in its second weekend, taking its running stateside haul to $107 million after 10 days. The movie has grossed a little under $70 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $176 million. Kung Fu Panda 4 still has a long way to go before it can enter the same ballpark as its three predecessors, but considering its greatly controlled budget — the movie cost a reported $85 million to produce — it’s well on its way to profitability. By comparison, the three previous films in the Kung Fu Panda franchise all cost between $130 million and $150 million to produce, which was the standard range for animated films pre-pandemic.

Those films were also major global hits, with the first Kung Fu Panda grossing $630 million worldwide in 2008, the second film delivering a $665 million global haul in 2011, and the third film tapping out with $520 million worldwide in 2016. Combined with the fourth film's $176 million worldwide haul, the Kung Fu Panda franchise is now on the verge of grossing more than $2 billion worldwide in a day or two. Directed by sequel veteran Mike Mitchell, who previously directed The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Shrek Forever After, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Kung Fu Panda 4 continues the adventures of the “Dragon Warrior” Po, once again voiced by Jack Black.

Can 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Successfully Revive the Dormant Franchise?

Kung Fu Panda Movies Global Box Office Kung Fu Panda $630 million Kung Fu Panda 2 $665 million Kung Fu Panda 3 $521 million Kung Fu Panda 4 $176 million and counting

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The movie serves as something of a soft reboot for the franchise, with two more sequels planned. Reviews, however, have been decidedly more mixed as compared to the largely glowing response that the previous three films garnered. Kung Fu Panda 4 has a 70% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the 87%, 81%, and 86% scores of the first, second, and third films, respectively. The movie features returning voice actors Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, and Ian McShane, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Ke Huy Kwan, and Viola Davis.

You can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets