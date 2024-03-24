The Big Picture Po sets out on a new adventure in Kung Fu Panda 4, earning $268 million globally and receiving love in international territories.

The sequel follows Po on a quest to find a new Dragon Warrior, facing off against the villain Chamaleon with the help of the fox Zhen.

DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda franchise continues to captivate audiences worldwide, with Po's legacy solidifying it as one of the studio's greatest.

Po (Jack Black) continues to make an impact at the global box office in Kung Fu Panda 4, his latest adventure as the Dragon Warrior. The sequel directed by Mike Mitchell has now earned $268 million at the global box office, after two weeks in theaters. $133 million out of that total comes from the United States and Canada, while the remaining $134.9 million were obtained in international territories, where Kung Fu Panda 4 continues to delight audiences more than 16 years after the release of the original film.

The premise of Kung Fu Panda 4 follows Po during an intimate quest, after Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) told him he needed to find a successor to the Dragon Warrior in order to continue his journey. But while the lovely panda spent time looking for a new kung fu artist, The Chamaleon (Viola Davis) used her shape-shifting abilities to gain power in the heart of China. While looking for the unpredictable villain, Po will cross paths with Zhen (Awkwafina), a corsac fox with nothing to lose. Zhen could be the warrior Po is looking for, but she could also represent a threat for the experienced Warrior Dragon.

Even if Kung Fu Panda 4 still has room to climb at the global box office, international audiences have clearly demonstrated that they can't get enough of the latest DreamWorks Animation story. The movie has earned $25 million in China, where the plot of the sequel takes place, this weekend alone and across 40,000 screens. On the other hand, Kung Fu Panda 4 debuted with $4.4 million in Italy, scoring the highest opening of the year while leaving Dune: Part Two as a distant second place.

The Legacy of 'Kung Fu Panda'

Close

Even if Kung Fu Panda has been around for decades, DreamWorks knows that Po and the Furious Five have always been loved by viewers from all over the world. The original movie earned $632 million at the global box office, with Kung Fu Panda 2 scoring $665 million a couple of years later. Po took a small break from fighting against villains until Kai (J.K. Simmons) arrived in Kung Fu Panda 3, which made $521 million five years after the previous installment premiered on the big screen. The numbers don't lie, and if Kung Fu Panda 4 continues to obtain good results with its tickets sales, the franchise will consolidate itself as one of the studio's greatest, alongside How to Train Your Dragon and Shrek.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find Tickets Now