Universal is handling the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which sees the return of Jack Black, opposite Ian McShane, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, and more.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, the movie has received positive reviews.

Having completed a month in theaters worldwide, Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 passed two massive box office milestones this weekend. The fourth installment in the long-running animated series has been quietly building steam in the last few weeks, as it receives a staggered global roll-out, which is the norm for animated movies. It added three new minor markets this weekend — New Zealand, Taiwan, and Turkey — while continuing its admirable performance in holdover territories.

Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed just under $8 million this weekend in domestic theaters, finishing at the number five spot. At the same time, it generated around $27 million from 76 overseas markets, for an international total of just over $244 million. Combined with the $165 million that it has grossed domestically, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at a staggering $410 million. Kung Fu Panda 4 has now overtaken the third and second films at the domestic box office, but globally, it’s still trailing its predecessors by a significant margin.

The franchise began in 2008, with the first Kung Fu Panda movie grossing over $200 million domestically and over $630 million worldwide. Released in 2011, Kung Fu Panda 2 grossed $165 million domestically and more than $660 million globally. Kung Fu Panda 3 made $143 million in domestic theaters and a hair over $520 million worldwide in 2016. It was seen as a trilogy-capper of sorts before Kung Fu Panda 4 was touted as a new beginning for the series.

The 'Kung Fu Panda' Franchise Has Grossed Over $2 Billion Globally

Kung Fu Panda Movies Global Box Office Kung Fu Panda (2008) $631 million Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) $664 million Kung Fu Panda 2 (2016) $521 million Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) $410 million (and counting)

This is the first time that Universal is handling the release of one of these movies — previous installments were distributed by Paramount and 20th Century Studios. Kung Fu Panda 4 is also the least costly entry of the franchise, with a reported price tag of $85 million. This is keeping with post-pandemic trends for animated films, several of which — The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Migration, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to name just three — have reportedly had budgets of around $100 million or less. This wasn’t how things used to be some years ago, with most major animated movies costing around $150 million to produce. Indeed, all three previous installments in the Kung Fu Panda series cost between $130 million and $160 million, reportedly.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, Kung Fu Panda 4 has received mostly positive reviews, although reception was more enthusiastic for the previous installments. The movie features the returning voice talents of Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, and Ian McShane, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Ke Huy Kwan, and Viola Davis. You can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

