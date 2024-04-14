The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 continues to dominate the box office with $452 million globally, passing the $200 million milestone domestically.

Despite positive reviews, the animated sequel has earned the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series.

The film features new voices such as Awkwafina and Ke Huy Kwan in an epic quest with Po as the "Dragon Warrior" facing a shape-shifting villain.

Despite having completed five weeks of release in theaters worldwide, Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn’t appear to be slowing down at the box office. The fourth installment of the blockbuster animated franchise generated a total of $30 million in its sixth weekend of release, as it continued a staggered global roll-out. With $5.5 million domestically and another $25 million from 81 overseas markets, the movie has now passed the $450 million mark globally. Kung Fu Panda 4 has earned $173 million so far in domestic theaters, and another $278 million from overseas territories, for a combined global gross of $452 million.

This weekend, the movie also debuted on digital platforms, but that doesn’t seem to have affected its box office performance. It retained a spot in the top five of the domestic charts, and will likely hit the $200 million milestone before the end of its run. Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently the second-biggest installment of the series domestically, behind 2008’s first Kung Fu Panda, which ended its run with $215 million.

Globally, the movie is still at the bottom of the list, behind 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3 ($521 million), the first film ($630 million) and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($664 million). Combined, the Kung Fu Panda series has grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide, while also expanding to streaming and television. The series follows the adventures of the “Dragon Warrior” panda Po, voiced by Jack Black. In the fourth film, Po goes on an epic quest across China to stop a shape-shifting new villain named The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, while at the same time pondering his future as the "Dragon Warrior."

Kung Fu Panda Movies Global Box Office Kung Fu Panda (2008) $630 million Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) $664 million Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) $520 million Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) $452 million (and counting)

Keeping in line with recent trends in the world of feature animation, Kung Fu Panda 4 was reportedly produced on a budget lower than $100 million. Previous installments of the series supposedly cost between $130 million and $150 million, which is typically what studios would spend on animated films before the pandemic. But recent releases such as Trolls Band Together, Migration, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have all had reported budgets under $100 million.

Reviews for Kung Fu Panda 4, which also features the voices of Awkwafina and Ke Huy Kwan, have been mostly positive. But the film earned the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series’ history — 72%. The movie debuted amid reports of a chaotic production, with co-director Stephanie Stine alleging that her ideas were shut down, while lead director Mike Mitchell took the film away from the franchise's roots.

