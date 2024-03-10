The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 offers a satisfying watch with neat animation and nostalgic value.

The movie exceeded expectations despite mixed initial reviews and charmed audiences.

The ensemble cast includes Jack Black and Awkwafina, among others.

Po is back in search of a new Dragon Warrior in Kung Fu Panda 4 and fans are all in for it. The DreamWorks animated feature has topped the domestic box office this weekend garnering $58.3 million while eyeing $80 million at the global box office. Directed by Mike Mitchell, the feature brings back most of the original cast along with its own brand of humor and a lot of nostalgia. In its opening weekend, the feature quickly dethroned Timothee Chalamet-led Dune: Part Two from the top spot at the domestic box office and also marks the biggest opening weekend for the franchise since the original Kung Fu Panda in 2008.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ is the Perfect Family Watch

While the brilliance of Dune 2, mesmerized the audience worldwide, Kung Fu Panda 4 provides much relief to the underserved family audience that hasn’t seen an animation film since Migration. The feature sees Po (Jack Black) setting out searching for his successor, a new Dragon Warrior, as he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Though he needs to go on one final adventure as the Dragon Warrior, the opportunity arises when rumors spread that Tai Lung is back, but he soon discovers that under the guise of his nemesis, there’s a formidable new villain, the Chameleon, a powerful sorceress that can shape-shift into any animal she wants.

With its neat animation style, thrilling adventure, and nostalgic value the movie proves to be a satisfying watch for its audience. It’s interesting to note that, unlike previous films, Kung Fu Panda 4 had mixed initial reviews and garnered a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with A- CinemaScore from the opening day audiences. Nonetheless, the movie written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke has now charmed its way into audiences' hearts to exceed all expectations.

Kung Fu Panda’s ensemble voice cast includes Black as Po, Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis as the new big bad, The Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, and James Hong as Mr. Ping. Also rounding off the cast are Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Ke Huy Quan as Han, Lori Tan Chinn as Granny Boar, and Ronny Chieng as Captain Fish. Furthermore, YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has a cameo as Panda Pig, one of the candidates to become the next Dragon Warrior.

