It’s about time that the great Dragon warrior returns to give fans around the world another glimpse into his journey. DreamWorks’ most anticipated release Kung Fu Panda 4 will hit the big screen this year after more than six years and fans can’t wait for it. The legend of the Dragon Warrior began back in 2008 and took the world by storm and spawned into one of the most beloved franchises and the upcoming iteration will see Po looking for his successor.

To excite fans further, the makers are slowly teasing details and now Total Film has unveiled a new look at Po from the upcoming feature. The image sees Po in his Dragon Warrior costume, his red cape flying in the air as he stands victorious on a stingray, which we saw him fighting in the previously released trailer. The animation looks top-notch and will make fans nostalgic for sure.

What’s ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ About?

In the coming iteration, we’ll see Po becoming the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace as he looks for a successor. He’ll go face to face with a new enemy, The Chameleon, who will prove to be his biggest challenge so far. Speaking to Collider previously, director Mike Mitchell teased the connection between the two “...If you remember, Po was completely underestimated. No one thought he could be the Dragon Warrior. “How is the portly panda gonna fight and use kung fu?” And then he does it! He does it in his own way. He doesn't change who he is, he doesn't change the shape of his body, he uses it in certain ways.” Adding,

“So, similarly, this chameleon is very small in stature, no one believed that she could be so powerful, no one believed that she could do kung fu, and like Po, she rose to the top of her game. So Po has become the greatest hero and now she's the greatest villain.”

Fans can expect a lot of fun and chaos as Po gears up to face the biggest challenge of his life as he makes new friends and goes on another adventure. The movie casts Jack Black as Po, Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis as The Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Ke Huy Quan as Han, and Lori Tan Chinn as Granny Boar. Kung Fu Panda 4 will drop on March 8, 2024. You can find out more about the upcoming feature with our guide here and check out the new image below: