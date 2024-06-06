The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to be released on Peacock on June 21st, 2024, and will feature familiar voices along with new cast members.

Fans of the franchise can also enjoy the first Kung Fu Panda movie on Peacock starting June 6th, before the fourth installment arrives.

The success of the Kung Fu Panda franchise has led to multiple movies, TV shows, and nominations for major awards, showcasing its popularity.

Peacock has announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 will be entering its streaming platform later this month. The Dreamworks film dominated the global box office since its release back in March 2024 and has over half a billion worldwide, making it the sixth-biggest Hollywood animated movie of the post-pandemic era. Now, the animated feature will be available to be viewed at home, for those who want to watch Po's next kung fu adventure at their own convenience.

According to Deadline, Kung Fu Panda 4's streaming release is only exclusive to Peacock, and it will be available before Kung Fu Panda 3 enters the streaming platform. In preparation for Kung Fu Panda 4's release, the first Kung Fu Panda movie will also be available on the streaming platform on June 6.

Kung Fu Panda 4 stars Jack Black as Po, a panda who's also the dragon warrior. Also reprising their roles for the film include Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Bryan Cranston as Li Shan. The film also introduced new cast members to the franchise, like Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan.

'Kung Fu Panda's Success Story

Kung Fu Panda is a Dreamworks animated franchise that was first released in 2008. The film follows Po, a panda who has a passion for kung fu. During the events of the first film, it was revealed that he was the Dragon Warrior that the Valley of Peace has been waiting for. As the films progress, Po's story expands, from his adoption to learning who his biological parents are. At the same time, his skills in kung fu grow and evolve as he continues his duties as the dragon warrior.

Aside from the films, Kung Fu Panda released a handful of television shows, such as Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Legends of Awesomeness won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards in 2012, including "Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation" and "Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special". It was also nominated for a PrimeTime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Animated Program."

The Kung Fu Panda films were very successful, as the first and second installments were nominated for "Best Animated Feature" during the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, this film franchise has reportedly grossed over $2.3 Billion worldwide. As of writing, Kung Fu Panda 4 is only nominated for the 2024 Kids Choice Awards, and it's yet to be announced if it will be considered for an Academy Nomination.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will skadoosh its way to Peacock on June 21, 2024.