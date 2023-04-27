The Dragon Warrior is back, and he's about to embark to face the most threatening enemy he's ever had to battle. Jack Black was present at CinemaCon, during Universal Studios' panel. When it was time to talk about what DreamWorks Animation is currently working on, Kung Fu Panda 4 was at the center of the conversation, with the actor appearing on stage to discuss what the new movie will be about. Black has voiced Po ever since the first movie fought its way into theaters back in 2008, teaching a lesson about how stereotypes might cloud people's judgment.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will feature Po leaving the Valley of Peace to go to the big city, where the unexpected personification of evil will already be waiting for him. A new villain, called The Chameleon, is in town, and the Dragon Warrior's new adversary is not someone he can mess around with. What makes this new adversary particularly dangerous is their ability to summon enemies from Po's past, which have included one of Master Shifu's (Dustin Hoffman) previous students and a crane (Gary Oldman) that wanted to get rid of pandas once and for all.

Besides dealing with the burden of facing his strongest enemy yet, Po will have to look for a replacement, as he knows that he can't be the Dragon Warrior forever. The way he got the role in the first place was controversial enough, and the fact that Grand Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) always vouched for him made a big difference in regard to how the kung fu community looked at him at first. Since Po knows that the process to find a successor can be messy, to say the least, he'll try to find a worthy fighter while he still can do it without any major pressure on his shoulders.

RELATED: Jack Black and Rita Ora on ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,’ Dr. Seuss Books, and Childhood Obsessions

Po's Current Adventures

After the third film in the franchise was released in 2016, DreamWorks didn't know if they'd get to work with Po on the big screen again, and they began to focus on new franchises, such as the Trolls movies. This gave the Dragon Warrior's franchise freedom to grow on television, releasing several streaming shows for children over the years. The latest effort comes in the form of Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight, a Netflix production that sees Po going on new adventures around the world, while introducing his newest friend, Sir Luthera (Rita Ora).

You can watch the official trailer for Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight below, while you wait for Kung Fu Panda 4 to hit theatres on March 8, 2024: