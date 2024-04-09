The Big Picture Enter for a chance to win a Kung Fu Panda 4 poster signed by Jack Black.

The giveaway is open to U.S. readers over 18.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now available to watch on PVOD.

Kung Fu Panda 4, the hugely successful animated comedy, is now available to watch at home following a sensational box office return since opening last month. As part of Universal's deal with Netflix, the film is set to stream on Peacock for the first four months of the PVOD window, and will then head to Netflix for ten months, before returning to Peacock for the remaining four. To mark the occasion, Collider is giving one lucky U.S. reader the chance to win an exclusive poster that has been signed by Jack Black!

Following the events of the previous film, Kung Fu Panda 4 kicks off with Po (the mighty Jack Black) basking in the glory of his hard-earned status as the Dragon Warrior. With the Furious Five embarking on their personal quests, Po has taken it upon himself to single-handedly uphold the peace and defend the innocent. However, the tranquility of his role is abruptly disrupted when Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman) drops a bombshell: Po is destined to ascend as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. The catch? He must nominate his successor to don the mantle of the Dragon Warrior.

That unexpected twist throws Po into a whirlwind of self-doubt and nostalgia, grappling with the prospect of relinquishing the identity that has defined him. Despite a lineup of capable candidates ready to step into his shoes, Po finds himself grappling with the challenge of finding someone who embodies the spirit of the Dragon Warrior as much as he does, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with some introspection, a lot of laughs and a heap of heart.

Is 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Worth Checking Out?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Collider's Ross Bonaime enjoyed the film and, in particular, praised the chemistry between Black and Awkwafina, who plays Zhen.

"The dynamic between Black and Awkwafina is strong, as we previously saw in Jumanji: The Next Level, and by shifting this world away from the tried-and-true characters, Po becomes the master trying to teach an unruly kid with potential—bringing us back to the beginnings of this series where the student has truly become the master. Black’s performance is still silly in the way it needs to be, showing a bit more maturity than when we first met him, whereas Awkwafina has become a reliable voice actor in recent years, as there’s been a big improvement from 2019’s Raya and the Last Dragon to her work in DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys and now this. Awkwafina finds an energy that matches Black’s but with her own twist on it."

Kung Fu Panda 4 releases on PVOD today. If you are based in the U.S. and over the age of 18, enter for your chance to win the Jack Black-signed poster here.