The Big Picture In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po takes on a new role as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and must find and train a new Dragon Warrior.

The Chameleon, a powerful villain with the ability to summon past adversaries, poses a significant challenge for Po.

Returning voices include James Hong as Mr. Ping and several iconic villains, with new additions including Viola Davis and Ke Huy Quan.

It's finally time for Po to hang it up as the Dragon Warrior in Kung Fu Panda 4, but before that, he's returning to his roots. Before he ever realized his potential and became the hero who defeated Tai Lung, Lord Shen, and Kai, he was content to work with his father, Mr. Ping, in his noodle shop. A new international poster for what could be his final stint as the Dragon Warrior sees the titular panda holding a piping hot bowl of noodles from his dad, which he'll need to fuel up ahead of his most challenging battle yet.

Kung Fu Panda 4 brings Jack Black back to voice Po once again as he's been given a new quest - to calm it down and become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, taking up the mantle once held by the late Grand Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim). That also means finding a successor who can carry on the legacy of the Dragon Warrior. Between these new responsibilities, he'll finally face a foe that can match him in every way - The Chameleon. Despite her small stature, she, like Po, defies expectations thanks to an incredible power to conjure the panda's past adversaries. He'll need help from friends old and new to overcome this wicked new villain and come to terms with his new role as a mentor.

The poster assures that there will at least be a trip or two to the noodle shop where it all began for the franchise back in 2008. Mr. Ping will be around once again to support his adoptive son amid such a drastic change in his life and James Hong will be back to voice him once again. Hong is 94 years old, yet he's hardly slowing down. He's given his voice to Mr. Ping in all four movies and the three spinoff series, including the recent Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight all while making time for other major roles including in 2022's Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Will See the Return of Many of Po's Iconic Villains

Image via DreamWorks

Hong is only one of several returning voices joining Black in the sequel eight years in the making. Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross, Lucy Liu, and Seth Rogen reprise their roles as The Furious Five, with Brian Cranston also returning as Po's biological father Li. Thanks to The Chameleon's powers, viewers can also expect Ian McShane and Gary Oldman to return as Tai Lung and Lord Shen respectively, though director Mike Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley promised more in an interview with Collider's Nate Richard. Though they didn't want to spoil any surprises, they promised no shortage of familiar faces including a few other familiar villains.

In terms of new characters, the team brought on the always fantastic Viola Davis to play The Chameleon with Ke Huy Quan joining as the other villain of the story - Han, a pangolin and leader of the Den of Thieves with a wicked laugh to boot, according to Huntley and Mitchell. Rounding out the newcomers to the main cast is Awkwafina who boards as Po's new companion Zhen.

Kung Fu Panda 4 hits theaters on March 8. Read our full guide here for everything to know about Po's latest adventure. Check out the new poster above.