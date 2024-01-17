The Big Picture
- Kung Fu Panda 4 will feature a new character, The Chameleon, who is a mirror image of Po and becomes the greatest villain.
- Po, now the Spiritual Leader, must train a new Dragon Warrior while facing the challenge of The Chameleon's power to summon past enemies.
- The film brings back beloved characters and introduces new additions like Awkwafina and Viola Davis, promising an exciting and adventurous cinematic experience.
Who is Returning for Another Adventure in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’?
Kung Fu Panda 4 will see Po in a brand-new role yet again, as the beloved Panda has become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Po must now train a new furious beast to take on his role as Dragon Warrior as his successor. However, his journey will take him to unexpected places as Po comes face to face with The Chameleon, a new character whose powers aren't one to mess around with. You see, The Chameleon has the ability to summon back previous enemies that Po has fought, resulting in a serious blast from the past story for the fourth film.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is bringing back many of the greats: Mr Ping, Li (voiced by Bryan Cranston), Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman), Ping (voiced by James Hong), and the beloved villain Tai Lung (voiced by Ian McShane). Of course, no Po adventure is complete without The Furious Five as Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan), Master Crane (David Cross), Master Viper (Lucy Liu) and Master Mantis (Seth Rogen) are all set to reprise the roles in the animated film. Joining them is Awkwafina as the fast talking thief Zhen, and some other pretty big names that Black himself announced on social media. Both Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis have joined the cast as the leader of the Den of Thieves, Han and The Chameleon, respectively.
Kung Fu Panda 4 will hit theaters on March 8.
Kung Fu Panda 4
After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
- Release Date
- March 8, 2024
- Director
- Mike Mitchell , Stephanie Stine
- Cast
- Jack Black , Viola Davis , Awkwafina , Dustin Hoffman , Ke Huy Quan , James Hong , Bryan Cranston , Ian McShane
- Studio(s)
- DreamWorks Animation