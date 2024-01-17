The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 will feature a new character, The Chameleon, who is a mirror image of Po and becomes the greatest villain.

Po, now the Spiritual Leader, must train a new Dragon Warrior while facing the challenge of The Chameleon's power to summon past enemies.

The film brings back beloved characters and introduces new additions like Awkwafina and Viola Davis, promising an exciting and adventurous cinematic experience.

In some ways, she's a mirror image of Po. As the anticipation reaches a fever pitch, count down the days until audiences get to witness Po's latest adventure, where he embarks on his most dangerous quest yet—adding a layer of excitement and mystery to this already enchanting tale. Get ready for a cinematic feast, as Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey as the legendary Dragon Warrior, Po, makes his triumphant return to the silver screen with the long awaited Kung Fu Panda 4 . A new promo ad has been released to offer fans worldwide an eagerly awaited glimpse into the next chapter of Po's epic saga. After an agonizing wait of more than six years, DreamWorks is set to unleash the fourth film in the beloved franchise that first captivated audiences back in 2008. Since then, the films have only grown with more developed stories and characters who have joined Po on his adventures.Voiced by Jack Black , Po has had quite the journey in the past three films to prove himself worthy of the title Dragon Warrior. When speaking directly to Collider, director Mike Mitchell recalls , "If you remember, Po was completely underestimated." Therefore, it makes sense that his tale comes full circle in the fourth film with the introduction of The Chameleon, a character that is "is very small in stature, no one believed that she could be so powerful, no one believed that she could do kung fu, and like Po, she rose to the top of her game. So Po has become the greatest hero and now she's the greatest villain."

Who is Returning for Another Adventure in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see Po in a brand-new role yet again, as the beloved Panda has become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Po must now train a new furious beast to take on his role as Dragon Warrior as his successor. However, his journey will take him to unexpected places as Po comes face to face with The Chameleon, a new character whose powers aren't one to mess around with. You see, The Chameleon has the ability to summon back previous enemies that Po has fought, resulting in a serious blast from the past story for the fourth film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is bringing back many of the greats: Mr Ping, Li (voiced by Bryan Cranston), Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman), Ping (voiced by James Hong), and the beloved villain Tai Lung (voiced by Ian McShane). Of course, no Po adventure is complete without The Furious Five as Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan), Master Crane (David Cross), Master Viper (Lucy Liu) and Master Mantis (Seth Rogen) are all set to reprise the roles in the animated film. Joining them is Awkwafina as the fast talking thief Zhen, and some other pretty big names that Black himself announced on social media. Both Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis have joined the cast as the leader of the Den of Thieves, Han and The Chameleon, respectively.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will hit theaters on March 8. Until then, read everything you need to know about Po's newest adventure here. And don't forget to watch the new promo ad below: