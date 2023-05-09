Kung Fu Panda is one of DreamWorks' biggest franchises. The legend of the Dragon Warrior began in 2008 when the first film hit the big screen, and from there, the series expanded. It’s easy to see why the movies are so loved. The lovable panda, Po, having to go on a journey of self-discovery and prophecy makes him the perfect action protagonist. Toss in the insanely marketable Furious Five (not to be confused with Dom’s crew), and you have a recipe for success.

Kung Fu Panda 4 was announced at CinemaCon by Jack Black (Po, the Dragon Warrior) himself. The film is shaping to end of an era, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Po and his comrades. Here’s Everything we know about Kung Fu Panda 4.

When Is Kung Fu Panda 4 Coming Out?

Kung Fu Panda 4 is slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The film will have some tough competition as it shares a release date with A Quiet Place: Day One and will be followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on March 15. Later that month, we’ll also have the release of Disney’s Snow White remake and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Will Kung Fu Panda 4 Be Available on Streaming?

There has yet to be a word on when Kung Fu Panda 4 will be available to stream. DreamWorks is one of the few significant studios that doesn’t have a digital home for their films. There’s a chance that the film ends up on Peacock after its theatrical run. However, we have nothing official regarding its streaming status.

Who Is in the Cast of Kung Fu Panda 4?

While no casting details have been officially announced outside of Jack Black returning as Po, we should expect to hear a few familiar voices. Po’s sensei, Master Shifu, is played by the legendary Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man). The Furious Five are played by Angelina Jolie (Tigress), Seth Rogen (Mantis), Jackie Chan (Monkey), Lucy Liu (Viper), and David Cross (Crane).

We don’t know who voices the film’s villain or if any other supporting characters from the previous movies will be appearing. We’ll update this section as soon as more casting information is available.

What Is Kung Fu Panda 4 About?

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Po leaving the Valley of Peace to go to the big city, where he comes face-to-face with his most challenging threat yet. A new villain, The Chameleon, is looking to fight the Dragon Warrior and possesses incredible ability. The Chameleon brings back all the villains Po has defeated thus far: including the antagonists of the first two Kung Fu Panda films, Tai Lung (Ian McShane) and Lord Shen (Gary Oldman).

While dealing with this threat is challenging, Po is also burdened with finding the next Dragon Warrior. The lovable Panda knows that he can’t be the one to keep the peace forever and must find someone capable of taking his place. It’ll be fascinating to see Po’s approach to finding a successor. After all, he was a very unconventional choice for the position in the first place.

What Is the Background Behind the Kung Fu Panda Franchise?

Po might be the laziest, clumsiest panda in the Valley of Peace, but he secretly dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. When the villainous snow leopard Tai Lung threatens Po's homeland, the hapless panda is chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defend the Valley from attack. Training under Master Shifu, Po embarks on an epic high-kicking adventure as he sets out to thwart Tai Lung's evil plans. With the help of Shifu and the kung fu masters known as the Furious Five, Po discovers the power that resides inside himself, he’s able to bring about peace to the Valley and take his place as the legendary Dragon Warrior.

Kung Fu Panda is the perfect balance of what DreamWorks does best. It has the humor and parody-like feelings of the Shrek films and the heart and world-building of the How to Train Your Dragon saga. Throughout the franchise, Po and his comrades fight against new threats in a highly energetic and hilarious manner. Po’s journey has been long, but over the course of three (soon to be four) films, and multiple television programs, it feels like Kung Fu Panda 4 is setting up to be an emotional conclusion.

Where You Can Watch the Kung Fu Panda Spin-Offs Right Now

The Kung Fu Panda franchise might be bigger than you expected. Sure, there are three films, but the franchise also jumped to the small screen. Here’s what you need to know about the Kung Fu Panda extended universe and where you can stream the spin-offs.

Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness (2011-2016) - Po (Mick Wingert) and the Furious Five protect the Valley of Peace from numerous threats. Legend of Awesomeness takes what was special about the films and expounds on them even further due to the nature of television. The show plays out a typical action series with new characters and storylines carrying across each season.

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (2018-2019) - Set after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Legend of Awesomeness, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny follows the adventures of four energetic panda kids: Nu Hai, Bao, Jing, and Fan Tong. When the friends stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, they have no idea they're about to absorb the chi, or energy, of ancient kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations: Blue Dragon, Black Tortoise, White Tiger, and Red Phoenix – each of which somehow are with the panda; who has a trait opposite to that constellation's prime quality. As the stronger warrior around, Po takes it upon himself to teach the young cubs what it means to be a hero.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2022) - Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world! Unlike the previous two shows, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight sees the return of Jack Black in the role of Po (previously voiced by Mick Wingert in the spin-offs).

