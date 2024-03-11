This article contains mild spoilers for Kung Fu Panda 4.

While Kung Fu Panda 4 ruled the box office over the weekend, it seems not all was awesome making the world of Kung Fu. In a new interview, Co-Director Stephanie Stein sat down with a Reddit moderator and fans in their Discord channel for the franchise's page and answered over 40 questions about the production. It showcases a wide range of struggles behind the scenes, from pointing out executives' interfering, last-minute additions, director Mike Mitchell getting creative freedom while she was called a “nobody,” and more in the 38-page transcript.

While noting wanting to give “a political answer” to certain questions not to impact her chances for future work, Stein was rather candid about the behind-the-scenes struggles and interference from leadership. She clearly states her anger at how certain stories were handled, namely the return of Tai Lung (Ian McShane). She had pitched an idea where Tai Lung's adopted father in the first film, Shifu, had the chance to reunite and say goodbye. "The executives loved the idea. But someone axed it." She added, "I repeated what a lot of our storyboard team said: If we were going to bring back Tai Lung, he should be brought back RIGHT. Not just as someone to be defeated immediately, or [as] nostalgia bait. I was, and still am, angry about how the writers brought him back."

Stein wanted to stay true to the first two films in the franchise. However, due to not having as much experience as Mitchell, she claimed she was considered a “nobody” by the crew. Prior to the film, Stein and Mitchell never worked together, noting that his more experienced resume led executives to turn to him for choices. She said, “However, Kung Fu Panda 4 was even more of a special case because Mike Mitchell served as the Executive Producer as well. He had even more authority than a regular director would.”

Stein Also Claims Interference From Above

Close

Outside of Mitchell having “supreme authority,” as Stein puts it, she also notes the constraints from DreamWorks executives a few times in the interview, saying,

“Many animated films (especially with high budgets) will count on the studio executives to have the most creative say. It’s an odd case, but my guess is that they need to show that they know what they’re doing, that their opinions are helpful to a movie’s box office score and financial success, etc. This is why filmmakers by and large love A24, because those execs oftentimes find directors, give them money to make a movie, and leave them alone until they come back with the finished product. They don’t give notes.”

Stein also noted the disheartening trend of completed or nearly completed movies being cancelled at the last minute, saying: “It’s a miracle any movie gets released in theaters — you may have heard of many movies in the last couple of years that were finished but then pulled or axed because of tax purposes, etc.”

The executives also dictated the runtime of the film, according to Stein. “From my understanding, the 90 minutes (we actually always reached for 85 minutes most) is because studio executives think that children can’t sit through a longer movie," she said. "Also, the more screenings you can fit in in a day, the more money you make. It’s purely a business reason.”

The Furious 5’s Last-Minute Addition

Image via Universal Pictures

Since the first Kung Fu Panda film, the Furious 5 have been longtime fan favorites. Along with the Head of Story Calvin Tsang and the Head of Character Animation Sean Sexton, Stein was a vocal advocate for the return of the Furious 5. She notes that their inclusion would have been incredibly expensive, especially for speaking roles, claiming they would have to pay Angelina Jolie $20 million for one line of dialogue. Though, she notes that she wasn't sure if the $20 million line was "hyperbole or not" from her producer. It was when DreamWorks Marketing stepped in that the Furious 5 was added for the end credits scene.

Lord Shen was also a last-minute addition, which Gary Oldman did not return for as he had no speaking lines. Stein explained: “But the animators and character effects animators did their best with the budget we had and the time we had. Huge props to them. I think many of them worked long overtime to even get Lord Shen in.” In both cases of The Furious 5 and Lord Shen, she and Sexton say that character models suffered from the last-minute addition, being made of “sticks and glue.”

There were discussions about the inclusion of The Furious 5, Stein said: “A bunch of storyboard artists, concept artists, animators, and production people threw in other ideas too. (I also threw in an idea of what they could be up to.) However, this is first and foremost Mike Mitchell’s movie. He wanted people to laugh :) So that’s why [The Furious 5] were joke-y.” She also pushed back about one suggestion where Mantis (Seth Rogan) had a wife who wanted to kill him. “I don’t think he would ever get married. Also, I dislike the “wife bad” trope, and I think even if it were to happen, Mantis would be more than capable of handling a murderous wife.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 serves as a soft reboot for the franchise and currently holds a 71% critics review with an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.