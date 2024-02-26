The Big Picture Po parodies Dune in a promo for Kung Fu Panda 4.

The new villain, The Chameleon, absorbs past antagonist abilities, challenging Po to use all his skills in the sequel.

Mike Mitchell directs the upcoming Kung Fu Panda installment, marking his first time directing in the franchise.

Po (Jack Black) gets ready to enter a dangerous desert in search of the perfect amount of spice in a new promo for Kung Fu Panda 4, which is based on Dune: Part Two. With both the DreamWorks Animation sequel and the second Dune movie premiering in theaters in the coming weeks, the studio has decided to poke fun at the fact that the projects will be playing on the big screen at the same time. While it remains unclear if it's harder to stand out as the Dragon Warrior or to bring Arrakis to freedom, the new teaser is amusing with the way Po channels Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

The video opens with Po standing in the middle of the desert while dramatically narrating his purpose, just like Denis Villenueve's film positioned Paul Atreides as a serious protagonist. After making it clear that the spice Po's looking for is actually the one used for cooking, the video moves on towards giving audiences a sneak peek of what they can expect to see in Kung Fu Panda 4, including the explosive action the franchise is known for. The Dragon Warrior has overcome many opponents throughout his career, but none of them have been as dangerous as The Chameleon (Viola Davis).

The new villain can absorb the abilities of antagonists from Po's past, including Tai Lung (Ian McShane), Shen (Gary Oldman), and Kai (J.K. Simmons). The protagonist will have to use everything he's learned throughout his journey if he wants to defeat the Chameleon, in a sequel that will also feature performances from Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman, and Bryan Cranston. Po will face the toughest challenge of his term as the Dragon Warrior, as the shapeshifter continues to surprise the heroes with her unpredictable powers.

Who Directed 'Kung Fu Panda 4'?

Mike Mitchell was the filmmaker in charge of bringing Po's latest adventure to life, with the director continuing his long working relationship with DreamWorks Animation. Mitchell previously helmed Sky High and Shrek Forever After, but Kung Fu Panda 4 marks the first time he directed an installment of the franchise. Mitchell also worked as part of the team behind Shrek 2 and Shrek The Third, with his career eventually leading him to become the director of some of the biggest animated movies in recent years.

You can check out the new promo for Kung Fu Panda 4 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on March 8:

