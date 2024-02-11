The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 marks the return of Po and his friends to theaters for the first time since 2016.

The plot involves Po's struggle to achieve inner peace while facing a new and powerful enemy, The Chameleon.

The writing team took their time to develop the new movie as they strived to deliver a franchise best.

As the premiere date of Kung Fu Panda 4 inches closer and closer, we can expect to be hit with teasers, promos and trailers throughout this month. Today, DreamWorks unveiled a new trailer for the animated movie, and it revealed that Po (voiced by Jack Black) is at it again. The martial arts expert will take on a massive challenge, but this might be the biggest one of all: Retiring.

In the previous trailer, we discovered that Po was instructed by Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) to let go of his title of Dragon Warrior and seek inner peace in order to assume an even bigger position. However, we all know that Po isn't exactly the kind of fighter whose behavior screams "inner peace," so that is certainly one of the difficulties that he'll have throughout the movie.

It will also be pretty hard for Po to achieve a peaceful state of mind when there's a new and powerful villain lurking around China. Shape-shifting sorceress The Chameleon (Viola Davis) is a fighter who is able to absorb the techniques of all the greatest villains, and the new foe and Poe's paths are bound to cross. In order to fight her, Po will recruit the help of anyone who'll join his army — and not even that many fighters might be enough to defeat The Chameleon.

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Is a Belated Sequel

Kung Fu Panda 4 represents the first time that fans of the franchise will go to a movie theater to watch Po and his friends since 2016. However, the Chinese warriors have been pretty active in the TV realm: Po has led three spin-off series based on the first three movies. The most recent of them was Netflix animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which also featured the voices of Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), and James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) reprising his role as Po's father Mr. Ping.

It's a bit of a mystery why it took Kung Fu Panda so long to return to theaters. When combined, the previous installments of the franchise raked in almost $2 billion worldwide, so one would imagine that the studio would have fewer gaps between each entry. At the same time, good ideas take long to develop, so one reason that the new movie took so long to come out might be that the writing team decided to deliver a franchise best.

Kung Fu Panda 4 premieres in theaters on March 8. You can watch the new trailer below, and stream Kung Fu Panda 3 on Netflix:

