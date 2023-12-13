The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 will premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024, and features Jack Black reprising his role as Po.

The film will see Po training a new beast to take on his role as Dragon Warrior while also facing the challenge of becoming the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

The franchise has had three TV spin-offs, showcasing its continued popularity and success outside the big screen.

After eight years away from the big screen, the most beloved fighting panda in the world is finally making a comeback to entertain us in movie theaters. Today, we finally got a first glimpse of what to expect from Kung Fu Panda 4 as the first trailer dropped and it’s as action-packed and funny as we expected. The adventure hits theaters on March 8, 2024, and will once again bring Jack Black as the voice of Po — one of his most popular characters.

So, what’s next for the Dragon Warrior? After unveiling the big secret of Chinese martial arts and discovering he had to be the one to unite his family of pandas that lives in secret with the rest of the world, it’s time for Po to face his next adventure. Once again, he’ll have to use his legendary fighting skills in order to protect what’s near and dear to him… or will he?

This time, Po has been invited to be the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, which means that his next great challenge would be to... slow down and chill out. Before that, however, Po has to train a new furious beast to take on his role as Dragon Warrior. The voice cast, which was also revealed this week, features Viola Davis (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Awkwafina (Quiz Lady), Ke Huy Han (Loki) and returning cast members Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, James Hong as Po’s adoptive father Mr. Ping, Ian McShane as Tai Lung and Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father Li.

Will There Be More 'Kung Fu Panda' Sequels?

Close

Years ago, former DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg teased that Kung Fu Panda was planned as a six-installment film series, and in 2016 Kung Fu Panda 3 co-directors Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni told Collider that their production team’s approach to the story is not to “try to have them feel open-ended,” because what’s important for each installment is that it feels “like a completed journey.” So far, Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 have not been officially announced by DreamWorks.

Even though it may not seem like it, Kung Fu Panda is a franchise that celebrated it’s fifteenth anniversary this year. The low number of film sequels gives the impression that Po and his friends stay hidden for large portions of time, but the truth is that the franchise has been prolific in the TV world. So far, kids and adults at home have already sat down to watch three spin-offs: Kung-Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, The Paws of Destiny and The Dragon Knight, which premiered earlier this year on Netflix and featured Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Wandering Blade, the fighting partner of Po in the story.

Kung Fu Panda 4 premieres in theaters on March 8, 2024.

You can watch the trailer below: