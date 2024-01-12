In 2008, DreamWorks released Kung Fu Panda, an animated movie about a panda named Po (Jack Black), who must become a kung fu warrior to save his home. Though its name didn't inspire confidence then, especially thanks to lackluster releases from DreamWorks, the film proved to be a huge critical and financial hit thanks to a good mix of comedy and emotional storytelling. It spawned a lucrative franchise that rivals Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, with the fourth film set to release this March.

Another reason for Kung Fu Panda's success was its animation, best shown through the franchise's action scenes. They combine the philosophies and practices of martial arts with great character work and slapstick comedy, all of which improve with each film.

10 The Battle in the Panda Village

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda 3'

After destroying the Jade Palace, Kai (J.K. Simmons) makes his way to the hidden panda village to claim all of their Chi and become unstoppable. Fortunately, Master Tigress (Angeline Jolie) was able to warn Po, and he trained each villager on how to use their unique skills in combat. This allows the villagers to put up a strong resistance against Kai's jade zombies, so Po can get in close and get him in the Wuxi Finger Hold.

The battle is more comedic and child-friendly than others in the franchise, but it's not bad by any means. There's lots of creativity from the panda defenders, such as numb chuck dancing, dumpling artillery, and Po's fathers defending him with their "Double Dad Defense". From a story perspective, it showcases that Po is ready to step into a leadership role by helping others find how to best master their creative talents.

9 Kai Attacks The Jade Palace

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda 3'

Using the Chi of the wise Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim), the warlord Kai travels from the Spirit World to the land of the living to wipe out Oogway's legacy. He begins by luring some of the greatest kung fu masters to him, so he can steal their Chi and turn them into jade zombies under his control. Once he's captured Masters Mantis (Seth Rogan) and Crane (David Cross), he launches an attack on the Jade Palace itself, guarded by the remaining Five and Shifu (Dustin Hoffman).

This fight is a desperate last stand by the heroes against overwhelming odds. There are moments of comedy, such as Master Monkey (Jakie Chan) trying to restrain Matis' jade zombie, but the overall tone is a low point for the heroes, with all but Tigress getting claimed by Kai. The improved animation in Kung Fu Panda 3 allows the animators to make things fast-paced and destructive like never before.

8 Po and the Furious Five vs the Wolf Raiders

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda 2'

To secure more metal for his weapons, Lord Shen (Gary Oldman) tasks his wolf boss (Danny McBride) with stealing it from the nearby villages. This draws the attention of Po and the Furious Five, who intercept the raiders while they attack a Musician Village. As the two groups clash, the various instruments in the village provide the battle with theme music.

This is a brilliantly paced opening battle that serves to re-introduce the main characters to the audience while setting up the main conflict of the film.

Each of the Furious Five is given a chance to show their unique fighting styles, as well as how they work together with Po to deliver some effective combo attacks. The musical accompaniment is also a highlight of the scene, especially with how effectively the animators made it sync up with the movements on screen.

7 Tai Lung Escapes From Prison

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda'

To ensure that Tai Lung (Ian McShane) won't escape, Shifu sends word to his prison to be on alert. Unfortunately, a feather from his messenger goose, Zeng, (Dan Fogler) is just what Tai Lung needs to break his bonds. The rhino guards, led by their powerful captain (Michael Clarke Duncan), put up a valiant resistance, but nothing can stop Tai Lung from fighting his way to the surface.

This is the scene that sets up Tai Lung as the antagonist that Po must overcome, and it's perfectly executed. Tai Lung's skill is on full display, from his ferocious fighting style and overpowering physical force, to how quickly he can adapt his strategy. There are also a good number of slapstick moments, particularly when Tai Lung faces the guards.

6 Po vs Kai in the Spirit World

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda 3'

To save his friends and family, Po uses the Wuxi Finger Hold to transport himself and Kai to the Spirit World. Enraged, Kai prepares to take Po's Chi, but his friends and family transfer theirs to Po. This allows him to manifest his Chi into a massive dragon aura and overpower Kai, whose power comes from stealing knowledge and skill rather than sharing it.

Whie the battle itself is relatively small, this scene has so much importance for the franchise.

Po's character arc has finally come full circle, from a self-loathing kung fu enthusiast to someone who can inspire others to try the impossible. Visually, it's also a marvel: the spirit world feels like a living entity brought to life with gorgeous golden and green colors to determine who is winning at what time.

5 The Furious Five vs Tai Lung

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda'

Not willing to wait for Po to be ready to face Tai Lung, Masters Tigress, Crane, Monkey, Viper, and Mantis set off to face Shifu's fallen student. They confront him on a narrow rope bridge atop a fog-filled chasm, which they attempt to cut, but Tigress is forced to kick Tai Lung back when he almost jumps to the other side. The Furious Five then hold up the rope bridge to prevent her from falling to her death, providing an unstable battleground for them and Tai Lung.

This fight is one of the most creative in the series thanks in large part to its unique location. The broken bridge is constantly changing position as the fight goes on, and sometimes the combatants do so intentionally to get the upper hand. It's also a good way to showcase how the Furious Five work together in combat as well as some of Tai Lung's unique techniques that Po will have to overcome later.

4 Po vs Tai Lung

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda'

Now understanding the secret of the Dragon Scroll, Po travels back to the Jade Palace to save Master Shifu from Tai Lung's wrath. Using the scroll as bait, Po lures Tai Lung into the abandoned city but finds himself outmatched by the snow leopard's raw power. Fortunately, Po uses his creativity, and Tai Lung's anger, to level the playing field.

This fight is broken into two halves, and both of them are great for different reasons. The first one combines fast-paced action with some hilarious slapstick as Po uses his training and random items to fight Tai Lung with unorthodox methods. The second half has Po facing Tai Lung in a more straightforward fight, which helps to show how far he's grown in confidence.

3 Shifu vs Tai Lung

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda'

With Tai Lung on his way and Po stumped on how to use the Dragon Scroll, Shifu orders his students to evacuate the Valley of Peace while he remains at the Jade Palace. When Tai Lung arrives, Shifu battles him to buy time for the others to escape, a fight in which Tai Lung is all too happy to engage. Between overpowering his aging adopted father, Tai Lung also calls him out for his role in Tai Lung's fate.

While the physical fight between the two is a visual treat, the real emotion of the scene comes from Tai Lung's words. It brings to light how Shifu pushed him past his limit again and again, only to not support Tai Lung when he needed it most. The physical fight is also impressive thanks to the size difference between the two, and the climax, which has Tai Lung lighting his hands on fire.

2 Po vs Shi Fu for The Dumpling

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda'

Realizing that food is the best way to motivate Po, Shifu creates a personalized system for training Po in kung fu. For their final lesson, Shifu offers Po a bowl of dumplings to eat, only to snatch them from Po when he tries. Soon, only one is left, causing Po to go all out against his master in an attempt to claim it.

This sparring match makes great use of its smaller scale, which helps the fight to stand out in the minds of the audience. In the beginning, the camera is kept very tight and focused on the chopstick battle between Po and Shifu, before expanding to wider shots when they leave the table. Both combatants get plenty of moments of quick thinking to get an edge over the other, and Po's victory shows how he is beginning to develop his unique style.

1 Po Battles Shen's Navy

Movie: 'Kung Fu Panda 2'

Having learned the truth about his past, Po confronts Shen as he is leading his navy to conquer all of China. He begins by freeing the Furious Five, but even after getting support from Shifu and other kung fu masters, Shen's cannons are too powerful to overcome. Left alone and facing down Shen's armada, Po taps into his inner peace to deflect Shen's projectiles back at him.

This climactic showdown is Po at his best. Along with the classic story trope of the lone hero standing against overwhelming odds because it's the right thing to do, the visuals on display are gorgeous, with Po taking on the appearance of the yin and yang symbol. It is followed up by one of the best emotional moments, where Po offers Shen a chance at redemption, only for Shen to choose violence, which leads to his downfall.

