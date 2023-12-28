When it was released in 2008, no one could have foreseen that Kung Fu Panda would turn into the franchise juggernaut that it is known as today. It follows Po (Jack Black), a Panda from the Valley of Peace in ancient China, as he protects his home from evil using Kung Fu. Thanks to gorgeous animation, fun action scenes, hilarious jokes, and powerful themes, the original 2008 film has spawned TV shows and two theatrical sequels, with a fourth on the way.

Since its theatrical release over 15 years ago, the Kung Fu Panda franchise has introduced audiences to various characters that have since become iconic, with each one based on an animal that has significance to China and suits their personalities, which helps the characters feel distinct from one another.

10 Li Shan

Played by Bryan Cranston

When the peacock, Lord Shen (Gary Oldman), attacks his village, Li Shan loses his wife and son. He led the surviving pandas to a hidden mountain village where they rebuilt and adopted an isolationist philosophy. This ends when the universe sends him a vision that his son, Po, is alive, leading Li Shan to seek him out.

Li Shan's personality is very similar to Po's: he's fun-loving, a big eater, and very laid-back. Upon meeting Po, he's very eager to develop a relationship with his son and help him embrace his panda heritage. However, his trauma and isolated lifestyle can leave him a little tunnel-visioned when it comes to the rest of the world, which makes him a flawed but ultimately well-meaning example of a father figure.

9 The Soothsayer

Played by Michelle Yeoh

When the parents of Lord Shen caught him experimenting with their fireworks to create a new weapon, they turned to the family's Soothsayer for guidance. She predicted that, if Shen continued his pursuits, he would be defeated by a warrior of black and white. Years after the downfall of Shen's family, the Soothsayer remained in Gongmen City and offered advice to the ruling council.

The Soothsayer distinguishes herself from other comedic and wise characters thanks to her more neutral approach. She spends most of the film trying to turn Shen away from his intended course, showing that, even after all he's done, she still cares for him. When she meets Po, she gives a wise lesson about accepting the past and not letting one's trauma define them.

8 Kai

Played by J. K. Simmons

In life, Kai was a powerful warlord who conquered many lands with the help of his friend, Oogway (Randall Duk Kim). When he tried to steal the chi of a panda village that healed Oogway, the two came to blows, and Oogway sealed Kai away in the spirit realm. Five hundred years later, he returns to the realm of the living to take the chi of the greatest Kung Fu masters, including Po.

Kai doesn't leave quite the same impact as the other villains, but there's plenty to enjoy about him. Since he's not a martial artist, his fighting style is one of the most unique in the series, with a mix of strong physical attacks and using his dual blades like ranged weapons. Simmons' performance also adds a lot to the character: normally he plays Kai as an intimidating force with nothing to fear, but when he gets annoyed or frustrated by his lack of a legacy among mortals, Simmons gets to have some fun in his delivery.

7 Tail Lung

Played by Ian McShane

Orphaned as a baby, Tai Lung was taken in by Master Shi Fu (Dustin Hoffman), who raised him as his son and taught him all he knew about Kung Fu. Despite growing into a skilled warrior, Tai Lung wanted the title of Dragon Warrior, and when Oogway denied him, he went on a rampage through the Valley of Peace. Though he was defeated and imprisoned, he escaped twenty years later when Po was chosen.

Tai Lung is a tragic case of what can happen when one is overcome with pride and obsession. He ties his whole identity into being the best fighter, so when that gets denied to him, all he can do is lash out in a fury. McShane's voice acting hits all the right notes for a good villain: against most opponents he is smug, confident, and assured, but with Shi Fu, he gives way to fury as he confronts his father about his role in all this.

6 Lord Shen

Played by Gary Oldman

To avert the prophecy of his defeat, Lord Shen led an extermination of a nearby panda village. Upon his return, his parents were horrified by his actions and banished him from Gongmen City, stripping him of his inheritance. Twenty years later, Shen returned to Gongmen with an army and a new weapon, intending to conquer all of China.

Lord Shen is one of the best DreamWorks villains thanks to his gorgeous design and how complex he is as a character. Though he presents himself as a mighty warlord, at his core he is a scarred man who cannot move past the trauma of being rejected by his family. This enhances the hero-villain dynamic between him and Po, since they're both dealing with grief, but Po has learned to accept his trauma, while Shen seeks to fill the void with conquest.

5 Tigress

Played by Angelina Jolie

A member of the Furious Five, Master Tigress is perhaps the group's most dedicated and passionate member, always pushing herself to be the best warrior she can be. When Po is chosen as the Dragon Warrior, Tigress is quite vocal in her disagreement. However, after Po defeats Tai Lung, the two form a strong friendship.

Beneath her stoicism, Tigress is struggling with her trauma linked to inadequacy. Sometimes this leads to her making headstrong and foolish decisions, such as racing off to face Tail Lung against her master's wishes, but it also allows her to form a strong bond with Po and empathize with him more than his other friends. Jolie's voicework is also great, giving Tigress a powerful edge that, as the films go on, is slowly phased out for a greater emotional range to show her growth.

4 Shi Fu

Played by Dustin Hoffman

Master Oogway's greatest student, Master Shi Fu, has gained a legacy as the greatest teacher of Kung Fu in the world. Due to his history with Tai Lung, he becomes closed off emotionally, which results in him taking a more controlled approach to the training of the Furious Five. When Po is chosen to be the Dragon Warrior, Shi Fu at first rejects the idea that he can defeat Tai Lung, but Oogway encourages him to believe.

Shi Fu is a phenomenal character who grows alongside Po throughout each film. Just as Po learns from him about how to be a warrior, Shi Fu learns through Po how to be an effective teacher and give up the illusion of control. This allows Shi Fu to develop into a better teacher who reaches new heights in his spiritual enlightenment, which in turn inspires Po to do so as well.

3 Oogway

Played by Randall Duk Kim

After being healed from a war wound by a village of pandas, Oogway renounced his ambitions for conquest and learned from the pandas how to harness chi. This became the foundation of Kung Fu, which Oogway taught for over five hundred years. When he has a vision that Tai Lung will escape from prison, Oogway decides that it is finally time to choose a Dragon Warrior to protect the Valley of Peace and, in time, become his successor.

Oogway is one of the best examples of a powerful and wise mentor in any animated film. His long life and dedication to the pursuit of inner peace leave him quite laid back and playful. He prefers to let the chips fall as they will and, when people have trouble around them, he lets them explain everything before giving them a rather direct and humorous solution. Of course, he presents this solution in the form of advice, since he trusts them to be able to solve it themselves.

2 Mr. Ping

Played by James Hong

After finding a baby Po in a reddish cart, Mr. Ping raised him as his son. As he aged, Mr. Ping tried to encourage Po to inherit the family's noodle restaurant, claiming that broth flows through their veins. When Po becomes a Kung Fu master, his father supports his decision and does what he can to both help his son and use his new status to bring more attention to the restaurant.

Mr. Ping is, hands down, one of the best fathers in all animation. He might not be happy that Po chose a different path than the one he wanted, but he's always there for his son, be it in the form of fatherly advice or even preparing his favorite meal for long journeys. Hong's voicework is a highlight of his career: he makes Mr. Ping both hilarious and wholesome, especially in the third film, when he gives some words of encouragement to Li Shan after going through an arc about accepting change.

1 Po

Played by Jack Black

Spared from his village's destruction by his mother's sacrifice, Po grew up in the Valley of Peace as an enthusiastic Kung Fu fanboy. In an attempt to watch the Choosing ceremony for the Dragon Warrior, Po lands in front of Oogway, so he is chosen over one of the Furious Five. Though everyone thinks Po isn't worthy, he proves to be thanks to his unorthodox style and can-do attitude.

Po is easily one of the greatest protagonists in any DreamWorks film. Because he is a fan of Kung Fu, he is always eager to learn something new and shows great respect, enthusiasm, and humility among these masters. This enthusiasm carries over to everything he does and helps him to keep on fighting until the end and, eventually, bring out the best in others, like how they brought out his best.

