It looks like we won't have long to wait before seeing the Kung Fu Panda saga continue. Netflix announced that the newest chapter in the stroy, the animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will premiere on the streaming service this July.

Accompanying the announcement was a brand new poster that features the titular panda Po, played once again by Jack Black, who first originated the role in the 2008 film. Alongside Po, the poster also includes Luthera, the Wandering Blade, an English knight who is new to the series, and will be played by actor-singer Rita Ora.

According to the official synopsis for the show, Po and Wandering Blade have teamed up to recover four important weapons that, if in the wrong hands, could bring about the destruction of the world. Their adventure is expected to take them all across the globe, which should be an interesting time for the mismatched pair.

Image via Netflix

The cast also includes James Hong as Po's father Mr. Ping, Chris Geere and Della Saba as weasels Klaus and Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Netflix also released a trailer for the new series, which shows Po lose his title as Dragon Master after getting blamed for a major incident in his village. When the Wandering Blade arrives seeking his help in stopping Klaus and Veruca from obtaining four weapons that could collectively destroy the world, Po takes it as not only a chance to save China but a chance to win back his title.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will hit Netflix on July 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out the official synopsis and brand new poster below:

Jack Black returns to Kung Fu Panda in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.