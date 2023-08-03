The Big Picture Po's journey as the Dragon Warrior continues in the third season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior, taking him to new places where he can use his powerful abilities to help others.

Old allies will unite with new friends as Po faces dangerous threats that require more than one animal to handle, setting the stage for explosive confrontations.

The upcoming seasons will bring unexpected twists, including the transformation of Mr. Ping into a fighter and the return of Veruca Dumont, who seeks to defeat Po and take control of the world.

Only a few months after the second season took him through new challenges, Po (Jack Black) is back in the exclusive new trailer for the third season of DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior. The main character of the franchise will be sent to a place he's never visited before, as he realizes that China is not the only place where he can help with his powerful abilities. Old allies will meet new friends, as Po continues his journey as the Dragon Warrior by facing threats too dangerous for a single animal to handle. Netflix is ready to bring the non-stop action back, setting the stage for explosive confrontations.

The new season will look to take what audiences already know about the world of Po and Wandering Blade (Rita Ora), and turn it into a completely different thing. While Mr. Ping (James Hong) has been previously seen in the movies and television shows surrounding everyone's favorite panda bear involved in the world of martial arts, the responsible dad didn't look capable of walking into a fight. That's all about to change with the arrival of The Dragon Warrior, as the once overprotective parent will join his son's fight against evil. And that's not all, a character from a previous season will be making a comeback.

Veruca Dumont (Della Saba) has always been in love with Po, even if the Dragon Warrior doesn't feel the same way about her. Besides Po simply not being affected by her charms, the fact that they are constantly chasing and fighting each other could be enough reasons why the powerful panda doesn't see her as a potential love interest. Nevertheless, the evil weasel is back with a vengeance, and she's ready to defeat her crush if it means she can take control of the world. Time will tell if the old rivals will walk away from yet another fight, or if a bigger threat will change Po's destiny.

What's Next for Po?

Image via Netflix

After the third season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior reaches its conclusion, Po will have to get ready in order to face the biggest challenge of his career. Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the main character of the franchise going up against a villain with the power of bringing his former enemies back to life. The hardest part about Po facing such a powerful enemy is that his main quest in the upcoming sequel will be looking for a new Dragon Warrior who can replace him after he's done fighting. The panda voiced by Jack Black is looking for a new life for himself, but he hasn't forgotten that he has to save the world one more time before retiring.

You can check out the exclusive new trailer for the third season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight below, before the series returns to Netflix on September 7: