Today is National Panda Day, and to celebrate, DreamWorks and Netflix have announced Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an upcoming animated series set in the universe of Kung Fu Panda. Besides teasing the new series, new images are accompanied by the great news that Jack Black is returning to voice the panda protagonist, Po.

The first images of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight reveal the duo of antagonists of the new series: two weasels who are traveling the world in search of mystical weapons. The weasels are seen interrogating Po in one image, while another frame features a battle between Po and one of the villains. Po will have to hit the road and look for the artifacts himself to prevent the weasels from getting their paws on some weapons capable of destroying the world.

Po will not be alone in his mission to retrieve the deadly weapons, though, as an English knight will join his adventures. Unfortunately, the images do not reveal how this English knight will look, forcing us to imagine what animal they could be. Maybe some animal we can find in England, such as a red squirrel or an otter? Or perhaps a lion, like the official national animal of England? Be it as it may, the new series will take Po on an exciting journey.

Kung Fu Panda is one of DreamWorks' most successful franchises, with three theatrical features released to date. Apart from the main film trilogy, the franchise also features several short films, a Holiday Special, and two animated series. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness ran for three seasons at Nickelodeon, bridging the story of the first two movies, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, the single-season series aired on Prime Video, featured events set after the third movie ending. It is still unclear where in the Kung Fu Panda timeline The Dragon Knight is set.

Black is the only voice cast member confirmed so far. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is executive produced by Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian, and co-executive produced by Chris Amick and Ben Mekler.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight has not yet set a release date on Netflix. Check out the series' synopsis below:

Jack Black returns to Kung Fu Panda in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

