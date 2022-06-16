Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the newest instalment in the Kung Fu Panda saga. Titled Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the new animated series will follow the titular panda Po on a brand new adventure, with original voice actor Jack Black set to reprise the role. Also along for the new adventure is Luthera, the Wandering Blade (Rita Ora), an English knight helping Po track down powerful weapons stolen by a pair of scheming weasels.

In the new trailer, we see that following a serious incident in his village, for which he is blamed, Po loses his coveted title of Dragon Master. He is distraught at the news but all is not lost as the Wandering Blade arrives searching for him, and seeking his help on a quest. She tells him that she is in search of four legendary weapons which, if used together, can destroy the world.

Unfortunately for them, one of the weapons is already in the hands of a pair of scheming weasels, Klaus and Veruca, who are looking to collect all four and create an empire of their own. The no-nonsense Wandering Blade and the excitable Po set out on a quest to find the rest of the weapons before the weasels do, with Po hoping that by saving China he can also reclaim his title as Dragon Master.

RELATED: 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight': Jack Black to Return in New Animated Series for Netflix

Along with Black and Ora, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will also feature the return of legendary actor James Hong as Po's father Mr. Ping. The cast also includes Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will hit Netflix on July 14, 2022. Check out the official synopsis and trailer below: