The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 helped push the franchise past $2 billion worldwide, despite being the lowest-grossing film in the series.

The movie opened strong in China, with $26 million in the first three days.

Labeled as a potential soft reboot, Kung Fu Panda 4 could spearhead a new trilogy of movies.

A trio of film franchises passed major milestones at the global box office this weekend, thanks to the strong performance of their newest installments. While director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part Dune series joined the long-running Ghostbusters franchise in passing the $1 billion mark globally, DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda series has now made more than $2 billion worldwide after yet another solid hold by its latest installment, Kung Fu Panda 4.

In its third weekend of release, the animated sequel grossed nearly $17 million domestically, while adding another $55 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $268 million. Kung Fu Panda 4 is being given a staggered roll-out internationally, but this weekend, it opened to blockbuster response in China. The movie grossed $26 million in its first three days of release in the Middle Kingdom. Its running international gross now stands at $134 million, while its total domestic haul stands at an almost identical $133 million.

Kung Fu Panda Movies Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score Kung Fu Panda (2008) $631 million 87% Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) $664 million 81% Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) $521 million 86% Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) $268 million (and counting) 72%

Produced on a reported budget of $85 million and distributed by Universal, Kung Fu Panda 4 is still the lowest-grossing installment of the fan-favorite series, although it’ll almost certainly overtake both Kung Fu Panda 3 ($143 million) and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($165 million) at the domestic box office in the coming days. The first Kung Fu Panda film, which is now over 15 years old—apologies for making everybody feel old—remains the series’ top-grossing entry domestically, with a $215 million lifetime haul.

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Could Kick-Start a New Trilogy of Movies

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Globally, the series’ highest-grossing film is Kung Fu Panda 2, which concluded its run with $664 million in 2011 and was released by Paramount. The same studio also released the first film, which made $631 million worldwide, while the third film, distributed by 20th Century Fox, ended its theatrical run with $521 million in 2016. Combined, the series has now grossed $2.07 billion globally. The profit margins would have certainly increased thanks to Universal’s restrained budget. While the film’s $85 million price tag is in line with post-pandemic trends, it’s about half of what each of the first three movies in the series cost.

But the cost-cutting seems to have had no impact on the film’s reception. In fact, Kung Fu Panda 4 is the worst-rated film of the series according to the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It holds a 72% approval rating, as compared to the 87%, 81%, and 86% scores of the first, second and third films, respectively. The movie features returning voice actors Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, and Ian McShane, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Ke Huy Kwan, and Viola Davis. Directed by Mike Mitchell, Kung Fu Panda 4 is being viewed as something of a soft reboot, and could potentially launch a new trilogy of films. You can check it out in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.