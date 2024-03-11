Kung Fu Panda has become one of the flagship franchises of DreamWorks animation. It follows the adventures of Po (Jack Black), a panda living in the Valley of Peace who is obsessed with all things kung fu. Po is chosen by the wise Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) to be the Dragon Warrior, which sends him on many quests of physical and spiritual enlightenment with his friends and mentors.

The franchise is beloved for many reasons, including its iconic characters, stellar voice acting, gorgeous animation, and strong themes. Just as importantly, the Kung Fu Panda movies are also jam-packed with plenty of moments of comedy. Usually, the films' humor comes from comedic timing and physical comedy, but there is also some very funny dialogue, especially thanks to the fantastic delivery from the voice actors. These are the funniest lines in the Kung Fu Panda movies, sure to bring a smile to even the most stoic of fans.

10 "My tenders!" - Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

DreamWorks creates movies for family audiences. However, unlike their main competitor, Disney, they tend to include more adult-oriented humor. The most obvious example of this in Kung Fu Panda is when Po gets launched into the Furious Five's obstacle course and gets wrecked. The most painful section is when he gets smacked by dozens of rotatable wooden clubs, one of which gets him in the "tenders."

The line is admittedly juvenile, but it works out thanks to the hilarious choice of words used to describe gonads. Part of this is due to how well the word fits with Po's character and how Jack Black's delivery makes it feel natural and funny. "Tenders" returns in Kung Fu Panda 3 when Po accidentally puts some Szechuan Pecpporns into his bathwater. The whole sequence should be among the best action scenes in Kung Fu Panda; instead, Black's voice work makes an already absurd scene even funnier, and this line is the perfect punchline.

9 "Double dad defense!" - Li Shan and Mr. Ping

'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

To defeat the spirit warrior Kai (J.K. Simmons), Po trains a village of pandas to use their unique talents in combat against Kai's jade zombies. Things go well at first, but Po runs into issues when he is confronted by the Jombie of his master, Shifu (Dustin Hoffman). Fortunately, his two dads, Mr. Ping (James Hong) and Li Shan (Bryan Cranston), team up to distract Shifu with frying pans and improvised armor.

One of the main sources of conflict in Kung Fu Panda 3 is Mr. Ping's fears that Li Shan will steal Po away from him, so seeing him team up with Li acts as the culmination of his arc. The visual, combined with the silly line, makes this even funnier since Mr. Ping is strapped to Li's belly like a child. Then there's the armor, which is styled after some of the ceremonial armor Li wore while playing with Po in the Jade Palace. To top it all off, the iconic James Hong and Cranston sell the heck out of this short but effective line.

8 "My old enemy... stairs!" - Po

'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Po and stairs do not have a good relationship: his weight means that he quickly gets winded while climbing them. What's more, while training to become the Dragon Warrior, Po had to run up and down the tall steps to the Jade Palace several times, sometimes on the same day. In Kung Fu Panda 2, after Po and the Furious Five are captured by the army of Lord Shen (Gary Oldman), he is forced to climb them again, this time in shackles.

Along with bringing back vivid memories of Po winding himself in the first movie, Black's delivery again makes the line hit hard. Combined with his almost eager expression, it feels like Po's been waiting for the chance to finally avenge himself against his most hated of foes. The next scene reveals that Po had to be carried up the steps by a gorilla, which serves as an effective punchline.

7 "How about you spare me the chit-chat." - Po

'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

When Kai arrives at the hidden panda village to steal everyone's chi, Po meets him alone. He surprises Kai by being the first person in the mortal realm who remembers his titles, though this isn't enough to spare him. Undeterred by Kai's threats, Po tells Kai to cut the chatter before interrupting him when he tries to go into a villainous monologue.

Beyond the simple act of the hero undermining the villain's attempt to be threatening, this line does a good job of showing how far Po has come. Before, Po enjoyed verbally sparing with his opponents as part of his heroic fantasy, but now, he doesn't even give Kai the chance to try. It also helps to throw off Kai's game since he's used to fighting kung fu masters who are more traditional and disciplined.

6 "Don't Tell Monkey." - Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

After the fallen kung fu master, Tai Lung (Ian McShane), escapes from his prison, the Furious Five head off to try and defeat him. Meanwhile, Shifu discovers that Po can retain kung fu lessons when food is used as a motivator. He confirms this by telling Po where Monkey (Jackie Chan) hides his almond cookies, leading to a humorous scene when he thinks he's been caught.

This entire scene highlights some of the best aspects of Kung Fu Panda's comedy. The details include wonderful pacing while Po eats cookie after cookie, the perfect moment of silence while he stares at Shifu, and his expressive facial animation while he says the line. Once again, Black's delivery is also wonderful, as he literally sounds like he was caught with his hand in the cookie jar. The line might seem simple, uninspired even, without any context; however, it works brilliantly within the sequence an perfectly captures Po's essence.

5 "There is now a level zero."- Master Shifu

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Enraged that Po was chosen as the Dragon Warrior instead of one of his students, Shifu decides to go all out in training Po to get him to quit. Po asks him to start at level zero, to which Shifu says that it doesn't exist. However, he changes his mind after seeing how Po's attempt to punch a dummy lands him in a world of hurt.

The scenes preceding this line were a constant buildup of comedy, beginning with Po trying to act tough in front of the Furious Five to the slapstick as he is knocked around their obstacle course. However, what makes this line stand out is Master Shifu's sardonic tone full of disappointment at what he's witnessing but satisfaction at realizing his plan will succeed. Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman is an inspired choice to play Shifu, and he delivers a suitably sharp yet witty performance that further elevates Kung Fu Panda.

4 "Legend tells of a legendary warrior whose kung fu skills were the stuff of legends." - Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

The beginning of Kung Fu Panda is honestly one of the best intros in one of the best DreamWorks movies. The art style is stylistic and 2D, which helps set it apart from the rest of the movie, made with 3D graphics. Po also narrates it, and the above quote is the very first line spoken in the movie.

This quote is the perfect way to begin Kung Fu Panda. Black's delivery captures the eagerness of a little kid trying to make their story sound bombastic and epic despite a limited vocabulary. This one line also perfectly captures the tone of the movie: epic yet lighthearted. It's also a wonderfully subversive and charming line, as the entire movie revolves around the humourous idea of an unconventional hero like Po. The line is funnier in hindsight, as Po defied expectations to become the hero few expected, but everyone needed.

3 "There is no charge for awesomeness or attractiveness." - Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Engaging in his wild fantasy, Po goes into a restaurant and is confronted by some bad guys. After enjoying a meal, Po makes short work of them with his kung fu and even blinds many enemies thanks to his sheer awesomeness and attractiveness. When the owners of the restaurant ask how they can repay Po, he uses the above quote.

As with the previous line from the intro, this line is so funny, thanks to Black's delivery and how seriously it's treated. It further fits into the intro's presentation of a child getting wrapped up in their imagination where they can be their ideal self. By the time audiences reach Kung Fu Panda 3, it also becomes a great callback when Po finally becomes the warrior he envisioned himself as. There's an emotional payoff to this pledge without ever removing the humorous aspect.

2 "Quit, don't quit. Noodles, don't noodles." - Oogway

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Feeling down after he failed in the training room, Po finds the Sacred Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom to eat away his emotions. Oogway finds him in this state and offers to listen to his woes and give Po some solid advice. In the process, he also gets a few laughs using Po's statement about possibly going back to making noodles.

Oogway is one of cinema's best mentors thanks to his wisdom and playful personality, both of which are displayed here. What makes this line stand out compared to Oogway's other dialogues is the silliness of the metaphor itself and the simplicity that makes it easier to understand, aided by how much energy Kim puts into his performance. This simple yet powerful line leads to one of the strongest messages of the film, and it provides Po with crucial encouragement to continue his journey.

1 "Skadoosh!" - Po

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Every hero needs an epic catchphrase, and Po is no exception. At the climax of the first movie, when he battled against one of DreamWorks' best villains, Tai Lung, he defeated the aggressive snow leopard by grabbing him in the dangerous Wuxi Finger Hold and uttering the word "Skadoosh." In the sequels, Po would use this line when delivering a finishing blow to his enemies.

There is so much to love about this line. First off, it fits perfectly with Po's character, turning one of the various sounds that he makes when acting out his kung fu fantasies into a memorable catchphrase. It can also easily slot into some comedic moments as well, such as in the third movie when it's used by Mrs. Chow (April Hong) as part of her Po cosplay to win the Dragon Warrior look-alike contest. Finally, "Skadoosh" is simple, catchy, and easy to remember, everything a great catchphrase should be.

