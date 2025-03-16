Just like Po, you can also own a figure of your favorite Kung Fu warrior thanks to McFarlane Toys. A 6-inch scale of Po (aka, The Dragon Warrior) from the 2008 Dreamworks film Kung Fu Panda is currently available for pre-order. Now, you too can keep a piece of martial arts history at home.

Po will be the first character in McFarlane Toys' Kung Fu Panda collection. Unlike the films, this Po figure isn't made of wood. Instead, it's a highly detailed plastic figure with a pedestal with his name and dumplings on the ground, a printed backdrop, a collectible card, and a secret bonus item. This figure will be based on his 2008 appearance when he first became The Dragon Warrior. According to Entertainment Earth, the figure will cost $24.99, and a bundle with The Office's Kevin Malone figure will cost $149.99.

'Kung Fu Panda' Is a Massive Hit

The Kung Fu Panda franchise began as a Dreamworks film in 2008, starring Jack Black, and has since spanned four films, six short films, and three animated series. It follows Po (Black), a panda who became The Dragon Warrior. Alongside the Furious Five – Tigress, Mantis, Viper, Crane, and Monkey – and Master Shifu, he is tasked with protecting China and the Valley from evil. As the films progress, Po's kung fu journey evolves as he learns more techniques and eventually finds his replacement.

The first Kung Fu Panda film was a massive success, receiving a high certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% and a high audience score of 83%. It generated over $632 million at the global box office and was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2009 Oscar Awards and Critics' Choice Awards. The fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 4, was released in 2024. While it received a lower critics' score than the first film, it was still loved by fans, with an average audience score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and generated over $547 million at the box office. Unlike the last three films, the fourth installment featured a new cast alongside Black and Dustin Hoffman, such as Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Ronny Chieng, and Harry Shum Jr.

The Po figure is now available to pre-order on the McFarlane Toys website and will ship sometime in June 2025. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is available to stream on Netflix.