The Kung Fu Panda movies have become one of DreamWorks' flagship series and some of the most beloved animated efforts in recent decades. They follow the adventures of Po (Jack Black), a panda who adores kung fu and is eventually chosen to become the legendary Dragon Warrior. With his friends and family by his side, Po grows with each film, taking on stronger opponents and moving towards becoming a wise master in his own right.

With the fourth movie coming out this March, it's worth revisiting the first three films, especially thanks to their memorable quotes. The Kung Fu Panda saga has many iconic lines that help deliver their messages about inner peace, self-balance, and personal growth in ways that children and adults can understand.

10 "Your Real Strength Comes From Being The Best "You" You Can Be."

Po, 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

To stop a dangerous spirit warrior named Kai (J. K. Simmons), Po travels with his biological father, Li Shan (Bryan Cranston), to learn how to manipulate Chi from his fellow pandas. Unfortunately, the pandas have forgotten how to use Chi, and Kai is coming to wipe them out. Rather than run, Po inspires the pandas to fight by helping them to be their best selves.

The beauty of this quote is that it highlights the benefits of individuality. It also shows Po's journey finally coming full circle as he shares the lessons he has learned with the pandas to make them reach their full potential. This results in an unorthodox defense plan that throws Kai off and feeds into a line said to Kai by Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) about how, when all you do is take, you have nothing to give, which leaves you ultimately weaker.

9 "The Hardcore Do Understand."

Tigress, 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Alongside the Furious Five, Po travels to Gongmen City to stop Lord Shen (a delightfully wicked Gary Oldman) from conquering all of China. Unfortunately, Po allows Shen to get away, stunned by the realization that Shen is linked to his past. When he tries to explain this to Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), he tells her that the hardcore wouldn't understand, only to be shocked into silence when Tigress hugs him.

Tigress started as the most hostile member of the Five towards Po, thanks to her serious demeanor and closed-off emotional state. This hug, plus her response to Po's statement, was very eye-opening and shows how close the two have become. It's also a good way to show younger audiences that just because some people don't express their emotions the same way as others, that doesn't mean they don't feel.

8 "I'm Not A Big Fat Panda, I'm The Big Fat Panda."

Po, 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Having unlocked the secrets of the Dragon Scroll, Po faces off against the snow leopard, Tai Lung (Ian McShane). While Tai Lung's knowledge of kung fu is superior, Po makes creative use of his body and the environment to even the scales and tire his foe out. When he refuses to lose to "a big, fat panda," Po grabs his finger and corrects his statement before going for the finishing move.

Hearing Po describe himself this way shows how far he's grown since the beginning of the movie. At first, he was filled with self-loathing and hoped that, through training, he could become someone other than himself. Now, he has learned to love himself for who he is and found the confidence to stand against impossible odds to protect the people he loves. Kung Fu Panda beautifully works as a movie about self-discovery, and quotes like these drive the message home.

7 "The Only Thing That Matters Is What You Choose To Be Now."

Po, 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Despite his best efforts to break Po's body and spirit, all of Shen's ambitions come crashing down when Po destroys his navy. Among the ruins of his ships, all Shen can ask is how Po could achieve inner peace after all of his trauma. After a bit of back and forth, Po explains to Shen that he needs to let go of his past and focus on what he chooses to be in the present.

This quote is beautiful for so many reasons, but the chiefest is how it demonstrates why Po is one of DreamWorks' best protagonists. Rather than destroy the man who tore him from his family, Po tries to reach Shen and encourages him to finally break free from his trauma. Outside the context of the movie, there's solid advice: the past is the past, and while it cannot always be escaped, what matters is how you handle it in the present day.

6 "If You Only Do What You Can Do, You Will Never Be More Than What You Are Now."

Master Shi Fu, 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

When Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) decides it is time for him to retire, he tasks Po with overseeing the training of the Furious Five. This went about as well as could be expected, and indeed, Shifu knew that Po would fail. When Po then asks why Shifu would do this, he answers using the above quote.

Shifu's words remind audiences that it's important to keep learning and having new experiences rather than become stagnant. It is through constantly trying new things and keeping an open mind that we grow as individuals. This mirrors Shifu's character arc in the films, where his time with Po helped him find peace and become a better teacher.

5 "There Are No Accidents."

Master Oogway, 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

To watch the choosing ceremony for the Dragon Warrior with the rest of the Valley of Peace, Po straps a bunch of fireworks to a chair and launches himself into the stadium. He lands right in front of Master Oogway, who decides he will be the Dragon Warrior instead of a member of the Furious Five. When their master, Shifu, claims that Po's arrival is an accident, Oogway rebuffs him.

As with many of the best quotes in Kung Fu Panda, this one works because it gets right to the point while also hinting at a greater meaning. Oogway's choice is based on the fact that destiny tends to unfold in unexpected ways that nobody can predict. What might seem like an accident today could prove to be the solution tomorrow, so it's better to just move forward.

4 "Your Story Might Not Have A Happy Beginning, But That Does Not Make You Who You Are."

The Soothsayer, 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

After a battle with the forces of Lord Shen, Po unlocks dormant memories of his birth parents, making him question his identity. He eventually finds his way to the ruins of his village, now inhabited by a Soothsayer (Michelle Yeoh) who predicted Shen's defeat at the hands of a warrior of black and white. She helps Po unlock his painful memories while reminding him that he's made of much more.

Kung Fu Panda 2 is a wonderful animated movie about grief and moving past the pain and trauma, dealing with such themes with remarkable empathy. The Soothsayer's quote is powerful, especially for those who have survived traumatic experiences. It's a reminder that trauma doesn't define a person while also highlighting the healing power of close friends and family. Within the story, it's what helps Po to finally come to an understanding of his identity.

3 "Yesterday Is History, Tomorrow Is A Mystery, But Today Is A Gift. That's Why It's Called The Present."

Master Oogway, 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

After a bad day of training, Po settles under the Sacred Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom to binge-eat. Oogway stumbles upon him and lets Po vent his frustrations at not being able to reach the expectations of his idols. When he contemplates giving up, Oogway helps him to settle his mind by telling him the above saying.

This line builds off of several that Oogway had said earlier in the film regarding clearing the mind. When someone is so caught up in what could be or what has already happened, it prevents them from enjoying the present or finding a solution. Therefore, it's best to take things one day at a time to reduce stress and tackle problems in small, easy-to-solve ways.

2 "Having You In Po's Life Doesn't Mean Less For Me, It Means More For Po."

Mr. Ping, 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

When Po is reunited with his biological father, Mr. Ping (James Hong) becomes jealous and fearful that he'll steal Po away. This prompts him to join Po and Li Shan as they travel to the secret panda village, where he slowly loses hostility after spending time with the villagers. Mr. Ping even goes to Li Shan and reminds him that Po is going to need both of his fathers to help save the world.

This line is potent and highlights the importance of family and love. It reminds the audience that when someone they love begins forming a new connection, be it with a new friend, a parent, or a partner, it doesn't diminish the relationship they've already formed. James Hong's delivery as Mr. Ping also sells the line thanks to how sincere it is, which highlights why this loveable and endearing role is one of Hong's best.

1 "There Is No Secret Ingredient."

Po, 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

While helping the citizens flee the Valley of Peace before Tai Lung's arrival, Po reunites with his father, who tries to cheer him up by telling him the secret ingredient in his Secret Ingredient Soup. To Po's shock, the soup doesn't have a secret ingredient: to make something special, all you have to do is believe that it's special. This helps Po to figure out the secret of the scroll and rush back to save Shifu.

This line is the one that best represents the themes of the Kung Fu Panda franchise and why Po is such a phenomenal movie hero. From the beginning, everyone felt they needed to mold Po into the Dragon Warrior based on their idea of what that meant, but in actuality, Po was always the Dragon Warrior because of the unique qualities that make him who he is. This line tells audiences that they have the potential to achieve greatness by embracing their unique qualities and talents.

