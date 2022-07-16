The newest addition to the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, premiered on July 14 on Netflix. The streaming series will follow Po on a new, action-packed adventure without his Furious Five team. Things have changed for the Dragon Master in the series, including his foes, his friends, and some of the franchise’s cast. If you’re curious to learn who will join Po on his next epic journey then look no further. We’ve searched across land and sea, and put together the pieces detailing who the new, and returning, fearless fighters are, and which legendary actors will voice them.

Jack Black as Po

Throughout the Kung Fu Panda franchise, audiences have watched the clumsy panda Po learn not only combat and the limits of his dumpling consumption, but resilience to push through the hard times, the strength to confront his past, and the incredible power of love and friendship. Now, stripped by the Emperor of his legendary title as Dragon Master, Po sets out on a new, action-packed journey of trust and self-discovery.

When a pair of mischievous weasels begin collecting powerful artifacts, brave Po decides to earn the title of Dragon Master back by saving China, and the world, from its impending doom. To do so, Po learns that he cannot do everything on his own, and must work with his new companion, a cut-throat, no-nonsense knight from England who goes by the name Luthera the Wandering Blade.

The musical, high energy, and cartoonish in nature, Jack Black returns to take on his role as the big-hearted, clumsy warrior Po. Black has voiced the dumpling-loving panda for 14 years, though, this will be the first time he is not joined by any of his Furious Five costars. Black is known for his starring role as Dewey Finn in the music-forward film School of Rock. The accomplished comedy actor, who started his acting career in 1984, worked his way up from ten years of small parts in television series to taking on roles in 90s film favorites The Cable Guy, Bio-Dome, and Mars Attacks!, eventually starring in incredibly funny films with his original Jack Black comedy style, such as Nacho Libre. Black, who is more than musically talented, is able to convey a range of emotions through his voice. Before taking on the role of Po, Black voiced the loudmouthed, bloodthirsty saber-tooth tiger Zeke in 2002s Ice Age, as well as Lenny the vegetarian shark in the 2004 animated comedy Shark Tale. The Tenacious D actor is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled Super Mario project alongside Chris Pratt and Charlie Day and will be appearing alongside Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming Borderlands film where he takes on the role of a character named Claptrap.

Balancing out Po’s clumsy and clownish ways, Luthera the Wandering Blade, sporting impressive emblazoned armor and sword, has trained for years to become the wise, confident, and powerful knight that she is today. Though it may seem that she has a lot to teach naive Po, she also has a lot to learn from her sincere, resilient panda partner. Perhaps, that the mark of a true hero is humility.

As her name suggests, Luthera is a hero of the people and takes her duties as a knight very seriously. Her title as the Wandering Blade foreshadows the quest ahead of the two bear warriors, as they must travel the land, racing to locate the four hidden artifacts before their weasel nemeses do.

Rita Ora, an actress, and musician will be voicing the bold and brave Luthera the Wandering Blade. Rita is most recognizable for her role as Mia Grey, the adoptive sister of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey. This will be the singer/songwriter's first voice acting role in a series, having previously lent her voice to a wolf character in the Lil Dicky music video titled "Earth." Ora’s next appearance will be in the long-delayed fantasy film Wonderwell, where she stars alongside the late beloved Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

The adoptive father of the fearless Dragon Warrior, Mr. Ping has a heart as big as a crate of radishes. Although his greatest wish was to see his son take over the family business, the gray goose is proud of Po for following his own dreams. No matter what his son is going through, the noodle shop owner always offers up kind words of support over a steaming hot bowl of his famous soup. As his beloved son sets out on another epic quest, Mr. Ping will surely be chasing behind him to make sure he brought enough snacks and offering up plenty of heartfelt advice. It seems, though, that Mr. Ping will take on a more courageous role in this epic series, donning a helmet and sword of his own, and heading into battle.

Actor James Hong, who has voiced Mr. Ping since the first Kung Fu Panda film, will be reprising his role as the loving father goose. Hong is known for his role as David Lo Pan in the 1986 sci-fi film Big Trouble in Little China. Known for his performances both on and off screen, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has voiced characters in many animated films and series, including Turning Red, Chowder, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the recently released Poorly Drawn Lines. In October Hong will be bringing another animated character to life in the upcoming stop-motion film Wendell and Wild, a dark adventure comedy in which Hong voices a character named Mr. Bests.

Della Saba as Veruca Dumont

Hailing from England, Veruca is a mischievous, manipulative minx who flutters her long eyelashes and sweet talks her way into getting what she wants out of others. Laughing her way through her villainous journey, this narcissistic knave weasels her way into the good graces of others just to take advantage of them, treating them as insignificant stepping stones on her way to the top. As the brains of the operation, there’s no doubt this power-hungry weasel will turn on even her own brother, Klaus, if necessary.

The character Veruca will be voiced by actress Della Saba, who is known mostly for her work as a voice actress. Audiences may recognize Saba’s voice as that of the character Aquamarine from the animated series Steven Universe, or as a young Judy Hopps in the Disney film Zootopia. Most recently the Stillwater actress appeared alongside Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel in the Apple TV+ series Physical, which details the life of a 1980s housewife who decides to start her own aerobics lifestyle company.

Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont

Brutish brother of the clever and conniving Veruca, Klaus is the muscle to his sister's scheming plans. Klaus lets his sister do the talking, often standing just slightly behind her and following her lead.

Chris Geere will be taking on the role of the cut-throat weasel Klaus. Geere, who is known for his recurring role as Philip in This Is Us, is taking on his second ever voice acting role in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda series. Geere has previously voiced multiple characters in the animated comedy Animaniacs, a 2021 reboot of the classic 1990s cartoon. Geere has appeared mostly in television series, though audiences may recognize him as Roger Clifford from the 2019 Pokémon: Detective Pikachu film.

Ed Weeks as Colin

Colin is the one-eyed antelope that Po refers to as the “weird cloaky guy”. The weird cloaky guy wears a heavy fur cloak with a hood that the character utilizes to hide his identity and the roots of his chopped-off horns. It may be that this mysterious character and Luthera have some history, as hinted when the two face off and Luthera gets ahold of his kpinga throwing blade. How did the two happen upon each other on their journey? After all, there are no accidents. Luthera and Colin will have to face their past, to let their memories breathe and their wounds heal.

Actor/writer Ed Weeks will be voicing the mysterious Colin. Weeks is known for portraying Jeremy Reed in the long-running series The Mindy Project. Apart from lending his voice to the video game titled Haze, the Kung Fu Panda series will be Week's second ever voice acting role, having previously voiced the character Superglue in an episode of Robot Chicken. It was recently announced that Weeks will be appearing in the pilot episode of the upcoming television series Someone Out There, though not much is known about the developing project at this time.

Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini

Rukhmini, a long-tailed macaque, is the keeper of one of the powerful Tianshang weapons that the villainous duo seeks. Small and a bit older than the smaller foes, she is not to be underestimated, as she wields the glowing whip, striking down foes as easy as tree branches with the weapon’s fiery power. It is not yet known if Rukhmini is friend or foe, or somewhere in between, though the series’ trailer alludes to the monkey facing off against both Mr. Ping and Luthera.

Rahnuma Panthaky, who is known for her role as Josie in the ABC series Modern Family, will be voicing Rukhmini. Panthaky got her start in the television series Degrassi High in 1990, eventually going on to work on crime drama series such as NCIS, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Scandal. Audiences may also recognize her from the Teen Wolf series, in which she portrayed Ms. Fleming, a tough but fair teacher of mathematics.

Amy Hill as Pei Pei

This unsuspected pig in lipstick plays an unknown role in the Dragon Knight story. Pei Pei, whose kind, makeuped face sits below a curious little green hat, may be another keeper of a sought-after Tianshang weapon. Based on her unusual choices of accessories, she may be the proprietor of a traditional Chinese delicacy, and based on its gelatinous appearance, our guess is congee.

Pei Pei will be voiced by accomplished actress Amy Hill, who has appeared in over 190 film and television projects. Hill is recognizable for her roles as Mrs. Kwan, the babysitter in the 2003 live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, as well as the tough but loving waitress Sue in the Adam Sandler-fronted film 50 First Dates. In her 38 years on screen, Hill has appeared in such notable films and shows as Scrooged, Perfect Strangers, Beverly Hills, 90210, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Lilo & Stitch, Grey’s Anatomy, General Hospital, The Office, and much more. Most recently Hill has appeared as the recurring character Kumu in the Magnum P.I. series.