Our favorite giant panda and masterful Dragon Warrior is back with a bang and a “Blade”! Netflix is all set to premiere Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an all-new animated series that will continue the heroic saga of Po and his legendary kung-fu skills. But this time, he has a new partner, the Wandering Blade. The upcoming animated series is the third series and the ninth spin-off from the original Kung Fu Panda movie franchise.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight follows Po once again on a new adventure to save the world. The once-celebrated warrior of China must redeem his lost reputation and team up with an English knight called the Wandering Blade who has come from England to seek Po’s help to stop a pair of notorious weasels. The “weasels” are not (just) a euphemism; in fact, they are the story’s main villains. Based on the characters created by Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will see Jack Black returning as Po. Black also serves as an executive producer, along with Shaunt Nigoghossian, Peter Hastings, and Frank Zhu.

Are you prepared to embrace Po’s awesomeness, once again? Take a look at the plot, cast, characters, trailer, and everything we know so far about Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is releasing on Netflix and will be available for streaming from Thursday, July 14, 2022.

How Many Episodes Are There in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight?

So far, there’s no news or updates from Netflix about the episode details of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Watch this space as we bring you the latest information on all episodes of the animated series.

Watch the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Trailer

The trailer of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight sees the return of the legendary panda, and it looks super thrilling. After losing his Dragon Master title, Po is frustrated and trying to find a way to redeem himself. And life just gives him one. The two-and-half-minute clip is action-packed with a whole lot of Po-ness, excitement, and his classic one-liners. Although his old band of Furious Five is nowhere in the picture, there seems to be a lot of promise in the new partnership of Dragon Master, “title pending” (as Po says), and Wandering Blade. They are but an odd pair; if Po is ever-excited and bumbling, Wandering Blade is a no-frills warrior who is focused only on her goals.

We also see the return of Mr. Ping, Po’s goose father who’ll help his son in whatever way he can to save China from the dangerous criminals. Watch the trailer, and we bet you will also look forward to this new chapter of Po.

Who Is in the Cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight?

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight sees the return of Black as Po’s voice for the first time since the third film in the movie series came out in 2016. Besides Black, James Hong reprises his voice role of Mr. Ping, while Rita Ora joins the team as the voice of Wandering Blade. The cast also includes Chris Geere, Della Saba, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, and Amy Hill in various roles.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight?

Let’s take a look at the major characters the cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is playing in the new series:

Jack Black as Po Ping – The titular character and the main protagonist, Po is the legendary Dragon Warrior. From a clumsy, naïve panda, he evolved into a master of kung fu, slew a bunch of enemies along with five other skilled warriors, and saved the day, thus fulfilling a prophecy. Now, he is China’s hero.

James Hong as Mr. Ping – Ping is a goose and Po’s adoptive father, who found and raised Po since he was abandoned as a baby. When a mishap strips off Po’s title and fame, Ping is worried about his son.

Rita Ora as Wandering Blade – A bear knight, Wandering Blade is a warrior on a mission to stop two dangerous weasels. She comes all the way from England to China, only to seek the assistance of the Dragon Master. She seems a bit disappointed to find Po as the face of the fearsome name.

Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont – One of the two notorious weasels who are assembling four magical weapons that will help them rule the world.

Della Saba as Veruca Dumont – The other half of the pair of weasels.

In other roles, there’s Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

What Is Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight About?

Po now lives with his father, Ping, in the Valley of Peace, doing his thing, saving people from danger, and trying to live up to his name. But when there’s a mysterious attack, his judgment goes wrong and the people lose their faith in him. Upset and dejected with his failure, Po seeks redemption. And that’s when Wandering Blade arrives at his doorstep.

Wandering Blade is England’s legendary knight who has set out to stop two weasels from collecting four magical and powerful weapons that can make them annihilate everything and rule the world. This could be Po’s only opportunity to regain his fame and respect. So, the Dragon Master joins the Knight on her quest to find those weapons before the weasels do. And along the way, they might learn something about themselves and each other, and perhaps about life as well.

Is Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight related to the other Kung Fu Panda Movies or Series?

The story of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is not related to any of the previous movies or the animated series in the DreamWorks franchise. Although it is the ninth spin-off from the movie trilogy, the upcoming Netflix series is a completely new and unique story, featuring a bunch of new characters except Po, Ping, and Pei Pei. So, even if you haven’t watched (and you definitely should) any of the Kung Fu Panda movies or series, you can still enjoy the upcoming series as a standalone story.

For fans of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, this series is going to be yet another remarkable escapade for Po, where must leave his home and his fears behind and embark on a life-changing adventure. And if you aren’t a fan yet, then this is a great chance to get acquainted with the kung fu icon and his antics and we're sure Po will make you one by the time you're done with the series.