In just a couple of days, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is set to return for Season 2, and before we get to see this new batch of episodes, DreamWorks Animation decided to share with Collider an exclusive scene from the new season. In the clip we can now reveal to you, lead characters Po (voiced by Jack Black) and Wandering Blade (voiced by Rita Ora) come across an unusual moment in their hunt for the Tianshiang weapons, which were stolen in Season 1.

The clip shows a reigning queen who cannot help Po and Wandering Blade with information because, unfortunately, she’s on her day off. So no business conversations of any kind are allowed, but she doesn’t mind if her visitors join in when she starts to sing and dance. It's no surprise that Po is all for it – to Wandering Blade’s despair. But you can’t deny our favorite fighting panda has got some moves.

"Squeeze the Juice! Squeeze the Juice!"

Even though the queen’s mandate to kick back and sing along may seem unusual, the order to “squeeze the juice” ends up inspiring some unpredictable moments, like when Po's father decides to participate and the last-minute participation that closes the scene. After all, warriors have to be prepared to face any type of challenge when they are on a quest to save the world.

The Future is Bright for Kung Fu Panda Fans

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is the third animated series that has been spawned from the hugely popular animated film franchise, which launched in 2008 — and whose fourth entry set an early 2024 release date. This, however, is the first series in which Jack Black reprises his voice role as the title character. The story chronicles Po’s journey in search of a couple of weasels who stole some powerful artifacts.

Aside from Black and Ora, the voice cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight also features Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Ed Weeks as Colin, Harvey Gullien as Pelpel, Richard Ayoade as Kyle, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Forouzan, and Melissa Villaseñor as Akna.

All twelve episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on January 12. You can watch the exclusive scene below:

Check out the official synopsis for Season 2 here: