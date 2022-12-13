Earlier this year, fans were delighted when Jack Black returned to voice his Kung Fu Panda character, Po, for the Netflix animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Now, that delight can return as the Season 2 of the series is just around the corner. Netflix has released the first trailer for the second season, which begins streaming on January 12.

The first season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight saw Po embark on a quest with new friends to stop the villainous weasels Klaus and Veruca from collecting the four Tianshiang weapons, which hold dangerous powers. This upcoming season will see Po continue the quest as he leaves China for the first time and embarks on a globe-trotting adventure that will take him from China to Central America and everywhere in between. But he will not be alone, traveling with Po is the “no-nonsense English knight” Wandering Blade (Rita Ora), the master thief Rukhmini (Rahnuma Panthaky), and Po’s father Mr. Ping (James Hong).

The new trailer features all that a Kung fu Panda fan could hope for: action and humor. While many probably look at the Kung Fu Panda franchise as made for children, it has never skimped on the action scenes. The fight choreography is always very creative and respectful towards the styles of martial arts it is depicting, and this upcoming season seems like it will not be an exception. The trailer shows some quick shots of some explosive action as our heroes fight to keep the world safe. It also shows off the humor of the series, with one joke showcased where Po realizes the word “evil” gets used too much and settles for “Bad-ittude”.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' Sets March 2024 Release Date

Also lending their voices to the series in starring roles are Chris Geere, Della Saba, and Ed Weeks. Additionally, the upcoming second season will also feature a guest voice cast that includes Harvey Gullien, Richard Ayoade, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Melissa Villasignor. Executive producers on the series include Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian with co-executive producers Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. It has also been announced today that the upcoming season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will include a Lunar New Year special episode. The special will see Po explain the customs and traditions surrounding Chinese new year celebrations.

All twelve episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on January 12. Check out the new trailer below: